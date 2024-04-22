The Big Picture Move over Agatha Christie, we have a new sleuth on the case with the first images of Emma Myers' new series arriving today.

Myers was last seen as a fan-favorite in Netflix's Wednesday.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder arrives later this year in the UK before heading to Netflix.

After helping Jenna Ortega investigate the murders around Nevermore Academy, it's time for Emma Myers to solve her own mystery. The Wednesday star is reuniting with Netflix for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, a live-action series adaptation of the New York Times bestselling young adult novel by Holly Jackson. Commissioned by the BBC, it will unite Myers with newcomer Zain Iqbal on-screen later this year when it premieres in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer followed by a streaming date shortly thereafter on Netflix. With the announcement of the upcoming came a pair of images highlighting the pair of stars as partners ready to crack a case.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder puts Meyers in the shoes of the sharp and single-minded true-crime enthusiast Pip Fitz-Amobil, a high schooler who suspects that one of her town's most infamous murders may not actually be solved. She starts digging into the five-year-old case of Andie Bell, a local schoolgirl whom everyone from the police to the townsfolk with no stakes in the mystery believes was killed by her boyfriend, Sal Singh. Determined to prove that Singh is innocent, she begins digging into the details, yet faces the stark reality that, if she's correct, the real perpetrator may go to any lengths to try to stop her. Fortunately, she'll have Sal's younger brother Ravi (Iqbal) by her side to help with the investigation as the danger continues to rise.

Since its announcement, the murder mystery series has packed its cast, with Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, and Annabel Mullion all set to join Myers and Iqbal. Behind the camera is Dolly Wells, whose other direction credit came on her 2019 feature debut Good Posture with Grace Van Patten and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Poppy Cogan leads a writing team also featuring Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke, and Ruby Thomas.

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Is Built to Rival Agatha Christie

Close

Season 1 of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will cover the content of Jackson's first Pip Fitz-Amobil book across six episodes. Two sequel novels are also available to adapt if the show is a hit, and, so far, the team at Moonage Pictures appears confident that audiences will fall in love with Pip's adventures. Executive producer Matthew Read, a veteran of murder mystery adaptations and other hit series like Peaky Blinders and Guy Ritchie's recent hit The Gentlemen, told Variety last year that the project was a must for him because of how well the source material matched up with the brilliance of Agatha Christie. "Previously, I’d worked at ITV on many Agatha Christie adaptations and when I read the manuscript for Holly Jackson’s novel, which was about to be published, I saw in the plotting a mind that was on a par with Christie," he said. "I thought that the twists and turns were so brilliantly constructed, that it had everything you could possibly want from a compelling piece of must-watch television. So we pursued it aggressively."

His fellow executive producer, Frith Tiplady, further compared its tone to the likes of Mare of Easttown and explained why they hope Pip will fit right in with classic literary super sleuths:

"I think a lot of particularly female readers have read it. So I think as a book it’s outreached [the YA market]. And I think when you read the book, Pip, who is the lead character, is like a Miss Marple. You don’t watch Miss Marple because you like hanging out with old ladies, it’s because she’s a brilliant mind and a really great character and we hope that Pip will have the same appeal. Tonally it’s like Broadchurch or Happy Valley or Mare of Easttown rather than Sex Education and Heartbreaker."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder premieres later this year in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, followed by a Netflix release in the U.S. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on the series as it comes out.