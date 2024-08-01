Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The Big Picture Pippa uncovers the truth about Andie's murder and Sal's framing by Elliot, her English teacher.

Elliot's manipulation and crimes tie back to literary classics like The Great Gatsby and Jane Eyre.

Pippa navigates the complexities of good and evil, transforming as she unravels dark secrets in her investigation.

Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) picks at a thread of a five-year-old solved murder case in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, conducting a personal investigation that re-opens old wounds for the townspeople. Adapted from Holly Jackson's YA novel of the same name, the BBC series chronicles Pippa's tumultuous investigation, as her instincts and dogged determination drive her to unearth facts even when everyone stands in her way. As she untangles the web of deception and manipulation that surrounds this case, she comes across multiple reveals in the finale that can be confusing to keep track of. From murder to blackmail, Pippa and her dreamy sidekick Ravi Singh (Zain Iqbal) finally discover the truth behind the events of Andie Bell's (India Lille Davies) disappearance and Sal Singh's (Rahul Pattni).

Who Killed Sal Singh?

After Andie's disappearance five years ago, one of the main suspects in her case was her boyfriend Sal, who later committed suicide and confessed to Andie's murder in a note. But Pippa wholeheartedly believes this to be untrue, and eventually realizes that Sal was also murdered. In the finale, Pippa discovers that the atrocious act was committed by Elliot Ward (Matthew Baynton, known for his role in Ghosts UK), her English teacher and her best friend's father. Elliot had exploited his role as a safe and respected adult in the community to get close to Sal, wrapping his fingers around the young man's throat before he even registered what was happening. He then framed it as a suicide by tying a noose around his neck. Why? All to throw suspicion off himself in Andie's missing persons/murder case.

One of the first clues Pippa and Ravi found in their investigation was that Andie was having an affair with a "Secret Older Guy." In the penultimate episode, Pippa finds out that Elliot had earned this moniker in Andie's friendship group, once again exploiting his powerful position and having an illicit (and very illegal) affair with Andie. As such, if the police discovered Elliot's identity, he would immediately become a suspect, or at least be indicted with statutory rape, leading him to frame an innocent Sal for the murder and subsequently, casting shame onto the Singh family.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is also heavily inspired by previous literary works, littering in references throughout the story that add thematic value and just a little bit of fun. Elliot and Andie's affair is overtly linked to The Great Gatsby, as they check into a hotel under the names Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan (how did that not immediately implicate the English teacher?). Like the main couple in the classic, Elliot and Andie engage in a forbidden romance, with Andie also planning to run away with Sal, just as Daisy did with her husband Tom. Except here, the tragedy is in Andie's story, while Elliot's fall from grace is his own undoing, losing his job, family, and morality in a symbolic death.

Who Blackmailed Naomi and Max?

We also find out why Sal's alibi fell through during Andie's case, as his friends seemingly turned on him out of the blue and lied to the police. Pippa finds proof that Sal had been with Max Hastings (Henry Ashton), Jake Lawrence (Ephraim Sampson), and Naomi Ward (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi) on the night of Andie's disappearance, but the three friends tell the police that he had left much earlier. Wracked with guilt, Naomi reveals to Pippa that someone had blackmailed them to lie, and the culprit of this crime is none other than our favorite English teacher. In his efforts to frame Sal, Elliot also had to ensure that his alibi was non-existent, and as such, read through his daughter Naomi's diary to find blackmail material. And what he found absolutely did the trick.

The three friends had previously been involved in a hit-and-run during a drunken night when they were carelessly on the road with alcohol and drugs in their systems. Max had managed to cover it up by blackmailing a police officer, Dan da Silva (Jackson Bews) who, like Elliot, had also committed statutory rape by sleeping with Andie when she was underage. The hit-and-run also calls back to The Great Gatsby, where Daisy is the culprit, but Gatsby takes the blame for his love — though he doesn't realize the cost of taking accountability. Though no one takes the fall for the crime in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, the idea of lying about it and covering up the truth becomes relevant, especially as Pippa decides to continue concealing it to protect Naomi and prevent her best friend Cara Ward (Asha Banks) from losing another family member.

Who Was the Woman in the Attic?

However, Elliot's crimes do not stop there. On top of statutory rape, murder and blackmail, he inadvertently adds abduction to the growing list — who knew you could accidentally kidnap someone? Pippa had followed him to the house the Ward family used to live in, one that Elliot had told his daughters he had sold. When she confronts him, he only confesses to having an affair with Andie, but this is interrupted by noises from upstairs. Galvanized into action, Pippa runs up into the attic hoping to find a kidnapped Andie, only to come face to face with a girl who is slightly reminiscent of her.

Just after Sal's murder, Elliot comes across Isla (Georgia Lock) and initially mistakes her for Andie. When he realized she wasn't Andie, he invited Isla to come stay a night at his house and clean up, since she was sleeping rough. With a trusting face, a job as a teacher, and two daughters, Isla instinctively trusts him and agrees, only for him to drunkenly confess to killing Sal at night, leading him to lock her up. Over the years, he frequently visited the house to feed her, using the excuse of tutoring with his daughters, though he didn't have the money to support that claim. Isla essentially becomes collateral damage to the entire ordeal, forcefully roped into it by a guilt-ridden Elliot.

This plot point connects to Jane Eyre, which is the book that Pippa was carrying at the start of the series. In the classic text, Jane discovers that her master-turned-lover, Mr Rochester, had imprisoned his first wife in the attic. He claims that her "exotic" and "foreign" status had initially seduced him, but after the marriage, she revealed that she was actually a "madwoman." Elliot and Isla's relationship sort of subverts this, as Isla was initially lured in by Elliot, only to learn of his unhinged and terrible secrets. The idea of power imbalances is also inherent here, as Elliot has managed to evade accountability for his crimes by using his respected position in society, he is able to manipulate Sal's and Isla's trust, even if the latter was accidental.

Who's Ultimately Responsible for Andie Bell's Death?

Despite the abundance of crimes Elliot has indulged in, he is not necessarily responsible for Andie's murder. Pippa realizes that Elliot had been out of town when the true murderer had also killed Pippa's dog. Planning to run away with Sal and start a new life together, Andie had visited Elliot that fateful night to extort $5,000 from him — blackmail is in the air, folks. He violently refuses, shoving her a tad too forcefully and causing a horrendous gash at the back of her head. But Andie walks out of their interaction, definitely dazed, but very alive, leaving an assault on Elliot's stained hands rather than her murder. When she groggily reaches home, she's confronted by her sister Becca Bell (Carla Woodcock), who also shoves Andie and essentially finishes off the job that Elliot kicked off. When Pippa approaches Becca, she leads Pippa to Andie's body, which was located in an underground system of caves, at the bottom of an abandoned shaft.

Turns out, Becca desperately wanted to be like her sister, and despite growing up under the strict reign of their father, the two girls often found themselves shirking off responsibilities and became typical party-goers. One night, Becca's drink was spiked with the date-rape drug at a Calamity party, and she was sexually assaulted by Max. The next day, Andie helped Becca get Plan B but refused to go to the police with her, because it was Andie that sold the drug to Max. As such, Becca had harbored this grudge and betrayal for a while, eventually erupting when she had seen Andie that night. Pippa figured this out by connecting the buyer's list Andie had, "TT has a soft spot for Rohypnol," to Max's secret social media account, "Tangot!ts," also confirmed by Max saying he was one of Andie's customers. After making the questionable decision to follow Becca to Andie's body, Pippa is also roofied and at Becca's mercy, but of course, Ravi and Cara team up to come save her.

Good and Evil are Complicated in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is Pippa's coming-of-age story, as she sullenly realizes that the truth is quite as clear-cut as it seems. Her journey to reluctantly take off her rose-colored glasses is associated with Great Expectations, as she shares her name with the novel's protagonist. Though she is not an escaped convict like her namesake, she traverses her small town and within herself to question the true nature of good and evil. This is reflected in her relationship with her step-father, Victor (Gary Beadle) as she learns to trust that he didn't cheat on her mother despite not having definitive proof of it. Another reference to The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde also supports this, as she realizes the duality of good and evil can exist within a single person — good people can do bad things and vice versa. Pippa may have begun the series as a lovable know-it-all, but as she walks through the debris and fallout of her investigation, she transforms into someone who now knows too much.

Just before the rewarding and heart-fluttering kiss between Pippa and Ravi that closes out Season 1, Pippa menacingly challenges Max, the last culprit who walked out of the ordeal unscathed. With his constant denial of the rape, she is unable to expose him, but absolutely promises to do so. Though the harrowing events of the show wore her down, her backbone and grit still remain, and hopefully she will stride into Season 2 where Max gets his comeuppance and the second book of Jackson's novels could be adapted. While the future of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is not yet confirmed, it is clear that Pippa has found her calling to unveil truths against all odds, no matter how much her world view is flipped over.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

