Netflix has announced that the British mystery thriller series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will return for season 2. Starring Wednesday's Emma Myers, the second installment will be based on Holly Jackson's novel, Good Girl, Bad Blood. While a release date has yet to be announced, Netflix has shared details of what this next season will be about.

According to the official Netflix announcement, season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off. Following the solved Andie Bell Case, Pip (Myers) has decided to take a step back from future investigations and deal with the fallout. But when a key witness for Max Hastings' trial suddenly disappears, it's up to her to find him.

Joining Myers in season 2 is Zain Iqbal, reprising his role as Ravi Singh. Meanwhile, Jackson will be involved once more and will join Poopy Cogan in the writer's room. Season 2 is set to have six 45-minute episodes, and it will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland, while the rest of the world will get to stream it on Netflix. Season 2 will begin filming in the UK sometime in 2025.

How Well Did Season One of 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' Perform On Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Ever since the show first aired in the UK in July 2024 and on Netflix a month later, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder managed to place itself on Netflix's Top 10 charts for 3 weeks in a row. Upon its debut, it took the number one spot, just above Cobra Kai: Season 6, amassing 34 million hours viewed and generating over 7.4 million views. It also outperformed Umbrella Academy's final season despite having the same viewership numbers. In addition, the British thriller was praised by fans and critics alike, receiving an average critics score of 84 percent and an average audience score of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the reasons for the show's success is due to Jackson's involvement in the show. She revealed that if she wasn't hands-on during production, the show would be completely different. She has ensured that the show would please the book fans and apologized if some of their favourite moments were cut.

Alongside Myers and Iqbal, season 1 also featured the fresh talents of Asha Banks, Raiko Gohara, Jude Morgan-Collie, Yali Topol Margalith, Henry Ashton, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Mathew Baynton, Gary Beadle, Carla Woodcock, and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Season one of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available to stream on Netflix. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.