The Big Picture The first trailer for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder reveals the witty teen sleuth Pip investigating a murder case from 5 years ago.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by the same name.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder premieres August 1, 2024 on Netflix.

Witty, smart, and fully capable, Emma Myers’ (Wednesday) Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t a teenager to be trifled with in the premiere trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. It’s been five years since Pip’s classmate, Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies), was murdered, with the police convicting her boyfriend, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) of the killing. But Pip isn’t so sure that the case is as closed as law enforcement wants it to be and spends every waking minute prepping and planning, collecting heaps of evidence with the help of her friends and Sal’s brother, Ravi (Zain Iqbal). With plenty of suspects to choose from, the first look is packed to the brim with suspicious personalities and motives.

Giving us vibes of the Adnan Syed case that was covered in the uber-successful podcast, Serial, the story behind A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder serves as an adaptation of Holly Jackson’s bestselling novel of the same name. The trailer sees Pip attempt to connect the dots and look at the finer details as she picks apart the case against Sal. But, if Sal didn’t commit the murder, that means that Andie’s killer is still walking the streets. One of Pip’s classmates, Henry Ashton’s Max Hastings, is a particularly odd duck who will certainly have suspicious minds turning his way as he eggs Pip on during her investigation. Will Pip and her friends be able to unravel the mystery behind what happened to Andie, or will they run into the same fate that befell their deceased classmate?

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is Anna Maxwell Martin (Bleak House), Gary Beadle (Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill (Swallows and Amazons), Ephraim O.P. Sampson (Good Boy), Carla Woodcock (Tell Me Everything), Yasmin Al-Khudhairi (Ackley Bridge), Jessica Webber (After Everything), Matthew Khan (The Show Must Go Online), Georgia Aaron (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill (All the Money in the World), Annabel Mullion (Warning), Jude Morgan-Collie (Terminator: Dark Fate), Raiko Gohara (Get Lost), Asha Banks (Rebel Cheer Squad), and Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz).

Who Is Behind ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’?

The six-episode series was under the direction of Dolly Wells (Good Posture) with Poppy Cogan (Dangerous Liaisons) penning the adaptation alongside Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke, and Ruby Thomas. Along with the trailer, a fresh set of images was also released, showcasing Pip doing her intensive detective work, mourning the loss of Andie, and enjoying her teenage years with an in-the-car singalong.

Check out the images above and trailer below and solve the case alongside Pip when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder arrives on Netflix on August 1.

