The horror genre is filled with countless legends; those astounding creators whose contributions reimagine what can truly be considered scary — and no one has done more than Stephen King. Known by many as the greatest horror author of all time, his stories feature some of the wackiest plots imaginable and are filled with the man's trademark style of jaw-dropping, stomach-churning fear. There have been dozens of adaptations of his works into film and television (to varying results), though few have achieved the unnerving simplicity of the lesser-known screen version of A Good Marriage.

Directed by Peter Askin with a script from King himself, and currently streaming on Tubi, this 2014 straight-to-video release never received much attention; a combination of being based on one of the author's lesser-known works and the surprisingly mundane aspects of its premise left many fans disinterested before they even gave it a watch. That's deeply unfortunate because so much of this film embodies what established this author as the cultural trailblazer he is today. It revels in the terror of monotony and subverts the common question of "How well do you really know someone?" by turning it inward. It forces viewers to accompany our protagonist as she questions just how much of her life is a lie and what she is willing to do to finally live her truth. This culminates in a shocking yet somehow grounded ending, making it one of the best in any King adaptation as it reminds watchers of what made him so beloved in the first place.

Stephen King Is Able to Find Horror in the Ordinary

As proven by the varying degrees of quality in his works' adaptations, it's immensely difficult to try and capture the twisted terror of Stephen King. His writings run the gamut of what can unnerve readers; from child-eating space clowns to sickening scenes of a person's feat for survival to introspective dramas about what it means to truly live, the author's unique sense of prose has offered readers literally any kind of creepy story they could want for more than four decades. He has revolutionized the genre by constantly pushing the boundaries of what can be scary. It's an innovative legacy that persists to this day, though in a sea of his fantastical setups and thoughts, one of the author's most ingenious writings has been largely forgotten.

A Good Marriage focuses on one of King's' most mundane setups ever: Darcy Anderson (Joan Allen) and her husband Bob (Anthony LaPaglia) are a middle-aged Maine couple who lead a content but monotonous life with their kids out of the house and their rare coins business thriving. It's a boring yet enjoyable life that Darcy has grown accustomed to — which is what makes it that much more horrifying when she learns that Bob has spent the past few decades as a serial killer, using his "work trips" to find and murder women as his alter ego "Beadie." This is a terrifying premise, though it initially pales in comparison to the more bombastic stories the author has told over the years. Of course, Darcy's experience would be an utterly devastating one, but in a King-universe (a "Kingiverse," perhaps) filled with gruesomely upfront murderers and bloodthirsty monsters, her situation initially appears as somewhat tame. And that is exactly why this film stands out: the horror is internal. Darcy being forced to recalibrate her entire life is an understandably harrowing watch, and the dark journey it pushes her on spotlights the scary aspects of everyday life that viewers will be very familiar with, as well as the terrifying depths that exist within us all.

'A Good Marriage' Follows a Woman Discovering Her Husband Is a Serial Killer

A Good Marriage finds its horror in domesticity. The film introduces Darcy as bored, yet happy with her life. She and Bob have fallen into a humdrum sense of normalcy, filled with him reminding her constantly about her aging body and the new precautions she must take. While this annoys her, she embraces their union wholeheartedly for the 20+ years of happiness and amazing children its allotted her. She's so completely dedicated to all of the things their marriage has come to mean for her that the film introduces its first terrifying subversion: when she discovers Rob is a murderer, she stays with him.

Many people suffer from existentialism, wondering if they are pursuing the lives they should be living, and to endure this, one might look at all the joy and community they've accumulated throughout their lives. Darcy has put up with the subtle indignities of her life by dedicating herself fully to an image of happiness. When she discovers Rob's secret, audiences can feel her horror at realizing that the facade of happiness she's hinged her entire life upon is built on the suffering of countless women. While her initial refusal to shatter that commitment is despicable in itself, the movie uses her denial to showcase how terrifyingly real it is to recognize not only that someone you love has been lying to you, but also how much you're willing to lie to yourself to preserve some semblance of the peace you gave up so much for.

The rest of the film sees Darcy begin to spiral, considering not only how to move forward with this new knowledge but questioning what it says about herself that she not only didn't see Rob's murderous tendencies but also how willing she is to ignore them for the sake of their marriage. In this, Askin truly delivers on King's typical horror, not by the gore fans are used to but with the steady fracturing of a person realizing that so much of their life is a lie. It's a terror that, surprisingly, morphs into malicious growth as Darcy realizes that, no, she isn't the person who has been devoted to Rob for so many years.

His revelation sets off an introspection within Darcy as she begins to understand that she is much more capable than he (and, in a way, herself) has conditioned her to believe she is. This climaxes in a shocking, surprisingly cathartic scene where Darcy shoves Bob down their stairs, mocking him as he lies dying at the base of their steps before grabbing a washcloth and forcefully shoving it down his throat, putting an end to the serial killer she'd been married to for so long. This ending is a darkly beautiful finale, one that completes the movie's core themes of interrogating who we are inside with an answer: Darcy discovers the bloody strength within her and finally understands what she wants her life to be and is willing to remove anyone who could get in her way.

'A Good Marriage' Is Terrifying Without Blood or Gore

Like so many of his seminal works, A Good Marriage features the mind-bending moralities and unanswered questions that have left thousands of horror fans hooked on Stephen King for decades. Of course, these intriguing concepts are usually packed with scenes of nonstop terror, making the relative tameness of A Good Marriage appear as a dramatic outlier in a long history of visually terrifying adaptations. Yet it's in the movie's refusal to give in to bloodshed that allows its central themes to thrive, focusing instead on Darcy's internal strife to showcase how so much of people's everyday horror comes from within. This unsettling questioning of what lies inside those you're closest to (especially yourself) comes to a horrifying peak with the movie's ending, making it one of the most underrated Stephen King adaptations.

