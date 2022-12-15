Yesterday, Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh took to instagram to tease her fans about the trailer for her upcoming drama movie A Good Person. The Black Widow and Don’t Worry Darling actor shared a first-look image from the movie and revealed that a trailer would be released today, so we are here for it. The story follows an unlikely bond formed by two victims of tragedy: A young woman (Pugh) and an old man (Morgan Freeman) who lost his daughter.

The emotional trailer for A Good Person reveals that, even though the story deals with tragedy, it’s not particularly looking for someone to blame. Rather, the drama seems to focus on the connection between two people who are of wildly different ages, and how the unexpected can form unimaginable bonds.

When she teased the trailer yesterday, Pugh wrote that she can’t even begin to tell how “proud and excited” she is about the movie, which sees two people confronting shared grief and loss. With that in mind, it will probably be a tear-jerking ride.

Image via MGM

A Good Person Will Be Zach Braff's Return to Directing Movies After a Six-Year Hiatus

A Good Person is written and directed by Zach Braff. Best known for his work as an actor in hit sitcom Scrubs, Braff occasionally doubles down on screenwriting and helming projects. The drama will be the first feature film he directs in half a decade, and the sixth movie overall in his directing career. Braff worked with Morgan Freeman on the comedy Going in Style, and his directorial debut was cult comedy Garden State with Natalie Portman (Thor: Love and Thunder).

In an interview to Vanity Fair last year, Braff addressed the gaps between his directing titles, and revealed that he struggles to balance acting, writing, and directing:

“I’d like to do more. I just kind of, for better, for worse, I just go where the wind takes me. I spoke with Bill [Lawrence, the 'Ted Lasso' creator] about this because he has so much going on at one time. And I’d like to have more of that happening, although not at his level because that would be too much for me. But I do kind of go, ‘Okay, I got this cool acting role.’ Like I have this movie with Robert de Niro coming out and that was just incredible and life-changing. And then the pandemic happened and I wrote this screenplay. And then that came together with Florence [Pugh] and Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon […] So, for better or for worse, I just kind of go with whatever happens. I probably should work on a bigger five-year plan.”

A Good Person premieres in select theaters on March 24. A week later, on March 31, the movie expands to movie theaters everywhere.

You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below: