Cinema's exponential growth throughout the 21st Century was seemingly overcoming all sorts of obstacles with ease as the 2010s came to a close. With the world of film more diverse than ever, and new Box Office releases breaking records year-on-year, it was going to take quite the event to bring it all to a halt. Alas, 2020 arrived and so did the global pandemic, bringing about a standstill to industries across the globe. Initially, the fear of a financial collapse in the film industry was frightening, and it would take the keen ingenuity and unwavering imagination of creative geniuses to keep hope alive. In fact, the extent to which the industry has kept on thriving throughout this terrible ordeal is inspiring, and it was that very ordeal that inspired many people to create fresh new stories. Whether it was conjuring up resourceful and innovative ways of keeping production efficient or taking the time at home to write a great screenplay, the best of the movie industry did all they could to make sure even the greatest of enemies couldn't beat them down.

One man who took his time at home to write a screenplay was Zach Braff (Scrubs). Braff was one of many who wrote their latest screenplay during the pandemic and, due to the extra time available to him, was able to hone his craft on each of his drafts and eventually penned what would come to be called A Good Person. Braff has put incredible amounts of time into this screenplay, after having somewhat of a hiatus from directing despite a strong filmography in his back pocket including the likes of Ted Lasso and Wish I Was Here. With great credits applied to his name, there is no doubt that A Good Person will be a passion project for Braff, with him even stating in an interview with Vanity Fair: "I’d like to do more. I just kind of, for better, for worse, I just go where the wind takes me… And then the pandemic happened and I wrote this screenplay. And then that came together". Clearly, Braff felt that this was a special screenplay and deserved to be on the big screen, even managing to entice some of Hollywood's greatest names to join him. Now, just a few months from the film's full release, Braff's pandemic project is almost set to launch and fans are enormously excited. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about A Good Person so far.

When Is A Good Person Being Released?

After much speculation, it was confirmed in September 2021 that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had acquired the rights to the distribution of the movie and, shortly afterward, they announced the release date. A Good Person is being released worldwide on March 24, 2023, meaning there really isn't very long to wait to see Zach Braff's newest feature on the big screen.

Watch the Trailer For A Good Person

There was great anticipation leading up to the release of this movie's trailer and, finally, on December 15, 2022, it was finally released. Watch it below:

There is an unwritten rule in cinema that if your trailer contains a voiceover from Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), it instantly becomes exciting. Freeman and Florence Pugh (Midsommar), among many others, stand out in this trailer with their typically strong performances, using their ability to provide emotional depth through the smallest of actions to create a sense of wonder in what seems to be a terribly sad story. Cinematographer Mauro Fiore's (Avatar) warm sepia tones provide a beautifully hopeful contrast to the difficult narrative themes and only add to the great list of reasons this trailer is making fans everywhere desperate to buy their theater tickets.

Is A Good Person In Theaters?

At a time when streaming services like Netflix are so influential, it can often be surprising to find out that our most anticipated movies are getting a theatrical release. A Good Person is one of these, and many fans will feel relieved as they believe the big screen is the only environment to do this film justice. That isn't to say that, for streaming platform fans, the film may never end up on streaming, with many great movies' destined to appear on one or the other streaming service at some point.

What Is A Good Person About?

The trailer gave us a thematic and aesthetic taste of the film but, with a movie that so heavily relies on its narrative content, the plot is crucial. The official plot synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

Allison is a young woman with a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends. However, her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable tragedy, emerging from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. In the following years, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

The description of this film's plot is enticing, with the mention of unimaginable tragedy and unresolved grief promising an emotional tale. The expectations are certainly high for when A Good Person finally releases.

Who's In the Cast of A Good Person?

If the plot synopsis and trailer weren't enough proof of the power of this story, Zach Braff's screenplay seems to have enticed some incredible talent. The aforementioned Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh play the movie's leads Allison and Daniel, and they are joined on screen by a powerfully talented ensemble. Celeste O'Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) plays the part of Ryan, Molly Shannon (Other People), the last to be announced to the cast list, plays Diane, Chinaza Uche (Nigerian Prince) plays Nathan, Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid) plays Simone, and Jackie Hoffman (Garden State) plays Belinda. Of course, this is a mere sample of the great talent on offer in this film, with the great appeal of the themes tackled in the script too tantalizing to turn down for any of these great actors.