30 years ago, Walt Disney Animation Studios was in the middle of what is known as the “Disney Renaissance,” a period from 1989 to 1999 where the studio was once again producing animated projects that put them back at the top of the game. After the mostly tumultuous 1980s, Disney blasted into the next decade with certified banger after certified banger, with films like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Tarzan. While in 1995, Disney released Pocahontas, a film that was a moderate success but hasn’t aged well with its inaccuracies and questionable story choices, that’s not the film that Disney seems interested in celebrating in 2025. Instead, Disney has rightfully been celebrating the release of a scrappy animated film done by a variety of “lesser” studios, which did quite poorly at the box office compared to the other hits of the time and has become beloved by a much smaller, cult audience over three decades. That’s right, after all these years, A Goofy Movie truly stands out above the crowd, and it deserves a place as one of the great ‘90s Disney films after all these years.

'A Goofy Movie' Was Completely Different Than the Disney Animated Films of the 1990s

From the very beginning, A Goofy Movie was an underdog, no pun intended. While Disney’s animated classics were made by Walt Disney Animation Studios, A Goofy Movie was largely made by Walt Disney Television Animation, a much smaller team with more budgetary limitations, with the express purpose of letting Disney make animated films for cheaper. Despite the studios’ first attempt at theatrical movies, DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, not going so well, the studio made another attempt with A Goofy Movie. With Goof Troop a modest recent success, this new movie would focus on Goofy (voiced by Bill Farmer) and his son, Max (Jason Marsden).

A Goofy Movie was immediately different from the other animated projects Disney was making at the time. For one, it was a film starring one of Disney’s central characters, which had never quite happened. Even to this day, Mickey has never been the star of his own theatrical movie, only appearing in parts of Fantasia and Fantasia 2000, and starring in the "Mickey and the Beanstalk" segment of the anthology film, Fun and Fancy Free. The closest one of these main Disney characters got to starring in a theatrical film was Donald Duck, again, appearing in anthology films like Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros. But considering Goofy was little more than a tool for gags and his various “How To” shorts, he seemed like an odd character to center an entire feature around.

Perhaps what made A Goofy Movie stand out most was the fact that it was a modern story, which Disney still struggles with in their animated space. Films like Oliver & Company and The Rescuers Down Under had recently attempted current stories, but the real successes for the studio still came from the fairy tale and fantasy stories that dominated the theaters. With much less on the line, director Kevin Lima and his team could tell a smaller-scale, modern story that focused more on the relationship between a father and his son rather than grand adventures of little mermaids, lion kings, and genies. Not to mention that A Goofy Movie is one of the rare Disney films to constantly poke fun at itself, whether it’s parodying The Country Bears or cute references to the studio’s legacy. And between its self-mocking jokes and excellent comedic timing, A Goofy Movie is genuinely funny.

'A Goofy Movie' Is a Beautiful, Modern Take on Father and Son Relationships