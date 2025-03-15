When it comes to Disney animated classics, the first films that come to mind are Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty or The Little Mermaid. Yet, if you're a millennial, it's a safe bet you took many road trips with Goofy and his son Max in A Goofy Movie. The 1995 film is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. This epic father-son adventure has been in the pop culture conversation thanks to apparel-heavy stores like BoxLunch. Now, Funko is joining the party with a new colorful Pop collection to help mark A Goofy Movie’s major milestone.

Their latest Disney collection, based on A Goofy Movie, features Max, Goofy, Roxanne and Bobby. The latter of which is a Specialty Edition release. There's a ton of great detail found in this collection. For example, Goofy is seen holding a film camera and map while Max is letting his style fly with a “Powerline”-inspired jumpsuit and shades. He's even striking a dance move like his favorite music group. This set also captures the expressive animation of A Goofy Movie near-perfectly.

What's ‘A Goofy Movie’ About?