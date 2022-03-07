Get ready to douse yourself in another round of 1980s nostalgia, because A-Ha: The Movie is coming to theaters next month. The film, which follows the Norwegian band of the same name will open to at least twenty-five markets, including Los Angeles and New York this April.

A-Ha is perhaps best known for their iconic song "Take On Me", which was accompanied by an equally iconic music video, but for decades the band has toured consistently, forming one of the most enduring bands in the industry, sticking together through thick and thin. The film is being released to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the release of the song and music video for "Take On Me", which is still one of the most played songs ever. Seriously, put this song on in any bar or club and watch a room full of strangers caterwaul out their screechiest high notes in an attempt to imitate A-Ha vocalist Morten Harket's legendary high notes.

A-Ha: The Movie will tell the story of A-Ha's origins, following Harket, keyboardist Magne Furuholmen, and guitarist Pål Waktaar-Savoy from their origins in small-town Norway to their rise to the top of international music charts. The documentary details the tensions brought on by such meteoric success and how it strained their relationship with each other, as well as their view of their own music. The film features interviews with all the band members and footage from throughout their long-running careers.

Though often considered a one-hit-wonder in the United States, A-Ha has released fifteen albums that have sold more than 55 million copies total. They've also won many awards for their musical work, from Grammya to MTV awards. Notably, A-Ha also holds the Guinness World Record for largest paying audience at a pop concert, drawing an impressive — I mean, it set a record — 198,000 attendees. The group was also knighted in their native Norway. All of these eclectic and massive accomplishments have cemented them as one of the most remarkable bands in the industry.

A-ha: The Movie is directed by Thomas Robsahm. The film is produced by Yngvie Saether, Tore Buvarp, Thomas Robsahm, and Esther van Messel. The distributor for the film is Lightyear Entertainment. A-Ha: The Movie will premiere on April 08, 2022, in select venues worldwide and in the United States. The film will play in New York and California. And if you simply can't wait, you can check out the trailer: below.

