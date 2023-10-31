The Big Picture 20th Century announced the physical Blu-ray release of A Haunting in Venice, arriving on November 28, just in time for the holiday season.

Starring Kenneth Branagh and a killer cast, the film challenges audiences to solve the mystery alongside legendary detective Hercule Poirot.

Despite critical acclaim, A Haunting in Venice has the lowest box office earnings in the franchise, leaving the future of the series uncertain.

Here’s some spooky news to make your Halloween all that more enjoyable - 20th Century has announced a physical Blu-ray release date for their dark mystery feature, A Haunting in Venice. While it may not be scaring its way into your collection in time for your ghoulish party, the film’s arrival coincides with the holiday season as it drops on November 28. Starring a killer cast that includes Tina Fey (30 Rock), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Dornan (the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise), Kyle Allen (The Inbetween), and Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) who reprises his role as the legendary Hercule Poirot, the film challenges audiences to solve the mystery faster than the famed detective.

In A Haunting in Venice, Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is enjoying a life of retirement and solitude after solving some of the hardest-to-crack cases out there. Enjoying his quiet life amidst the stunning canals of Venice, Poirot’s peace is broken when his friend Ariadne Oliver (Fey) invites him to a séance. It’s here that Poirot jumps back into action to debunk a ghost story that involves the building’s tragic past, an apparent suicide, and a fresh murder - with plenty of suspects. Based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel, Hallowe’en Party, the film puts a fun twist on the literary master’s piece of work.

Acting as the third installment of his film adaptations of Christie’s novels, A Haunting in Venice was preceded by 2022’s Death on the Nile and 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Known for tapping some of the biggest stars out there for his projects, previously working alongside Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Willem Dafoe, and Judi Dench, Branagh kept the steam going for the franchise’s latest chapter. Still, despite the buzz and names surrounding the film, A Haunting in Venice holds the record for the lowest box office earner in the trilogy.

A Haunting in Venice’s Disappointing Box Office Results

To many, A Haunting in Venice reigns supreme over its predecessors by way of mystery, intrigue, script, and twists, but that didn’t save it from a worldwide box office defeat. When all was said and done, the feature came in just short of $110 million worldwide. In comparison, Death on the Nile left theaters with a hefty bank deposit of $137 million while Murder on the Orient Express kicked it into high gear with $350 million in global box office sales. It’s hard to say what kept audiences away from A Haunting in Venice, but other releases including The Equalizer 3, and The Nun II simply blew it out of the water.

September's Top Performers Total Global Box Office The Equalizer 3 $185 million The Nun II $265 million A Haunting in Venice $108 million

As for the future of Hercule Poirot, a fourth film in the series seems to be up in the air as A Haunting in Venice points to the possibility that audiences are losing interest in the detective’s capers. Still, for those who enjoy a bit of jump-scares and mystery, the film should, at the very least, be on your streaming list where you can catch it on Hulu today, October 31. Should you want to add the macabre tale to your collection, you can click on the link below to pre-order the film prior to its November 28 release.

