Agatha Christie’s stories have been crowd-pleasers for over a century. Her first novel, 1920's The Mysterious Affair at Styles, saw the birth of genius fictional detective Hercule Poirot who, now over 100 years later, is still shocking audiences with his ability to solve even the most perfect of crimes. This literary legend has found new life in Kenneth Branagh’s trilogy of Christie adaptations, the latest of which is the horror-infused A Haunting in Venice. Branagh first tackled one of Christie’s most famous works to great success with his 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, which grossed over six times its production budget. Such a critical success warranted a sequel, with the follow-up film, Death on the Nile, arriving in 2022. While this adaptation wasn’t as much of a financial or critical success as its predecessor, Branagh came back in full force this year with a thriller approach to Christie’s work, loosely basing his film A Haunting in Venice on the 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party.

Unlike the source material from the last two films, this novel isn’t one of Christie’s most popular. Upon its release, it faced generally negative reviews and was quickly labeled a rare disappointment that could be overlooked in Christie’s long history of success. But as both a director and actor, Branagh clearly saw the merits of the novel and the potential that it held to be adapted for a modern audience. Once again casting himself at the helm, Branagh has assembled a strong ensemble full of current stars and talented up-and-comers. However, with so many twists and turns in the mystery, and so many relationships and motives constantly changing, it can be hard to keep the characters straight. So whether you saw the film in theaters or are preparing for its streaming release on Hulu on Halloween Day 2023, here is a refresher on the cast and characters of A Haunting in Venice.

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Director Kenneth Branagh made his search for the leading man an easy one by casting himself. And it was a good directorial decision, as his portrayal of the world-renowned Belgian detective has been continually praised as a strong point of all three films. At the beginning of the film, we meet a different version of Poirot than audiences are used to. The workaholic is finally enjoying retirement in Venice, living an almost hermetic life, until an old friend happens to call. Ariadne Oliver, a world-famous writer of mystery novels, invites Poirot to a Halloween séance party, purportedly to expose a medium. But that night, when things take a turn for the sinister, Poirot jumps right back into his old ways, investigating each of the friends and strangers in attendance.

Perhaps one of the reasons that Poirot is in his second century as a fan-favorite detective is that the very traits that some might perceive as eccentricities are the same qualities that contribute to his genius-level success. Poirot's meticulous attention to detail and methodical approach set him apart as an investigator par excellence, even if these traits may also manifest themselves in ways such as his obsession with symmetry and his sometimes unwelcome habit of straightening other people's clothes. His unshakable belief that "little things matter" is a testament to his understanding of the significance of seemingly insignificant details. While Poirot's ego and penchant for detail may make him appear overly particular to some, they serve to make him an unforgettable and beloved figure in the world of detective fiction, where the protagonists are usually slick to a fault.

Kenneth Branagh is an Irish actor and filmmaker who first rose to prominence for his innovative adaptations of William Shakespeare's classics with films like Henry V and Much Ado About Nothing. As an actor, he went on to work in numerous films and the occasional TV show, with his most recent TV venture being the mini-series This England where he portrayed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faced the challenge of the spreading coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, he released his most personal project to date, the coming-of-age story Belfast, which followed a nine-year-old loosely based on Branagh as he grows up amid The Troubles. The film received many accolades, including seven Academy Award nominations.

Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver

Tina Fey stars as Ariadne Oliver, Poirot's friend and a crime novelist who appears in several novels and who invites Poirot to the party. The character is loosely based on Christie herself, complete with her own infuriating fictional detective. Ariadne is a true ally of Poirot and the two frequently work together. Although she is not a detective, her work as the self-declared “world’s number one mystery writer” gives her a curious outlook and a speculative insight into the criminal mind that pairs well with Poirot’s obsession with cold hard facts.

Tina Fey is a name that most people know, as an American staple of the sitcom world. However, this writer, actress, and producer is known for her wit, charm, and ability to seamlessly blend humor with sharp social commentary across all genres, even with thrillers like A Haunting in Venice. For almost a decade, Fey was a staple of the cast of Saturday Night Live, with her portrayal of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in a series of memorable sketches during the 2008 presidential election cementing her place in the comedy world. A writer at heart, she created the satirical sitcom 30 Rock, which is loosely based on her time working on SNL. In the world of film, Tina Fey's most iconic role may just be the time she starred alongside frequent collaborator Amy Poehler in the comedy hit Mean Girls. Fey has of course starred in numerous films like Baby Mama, Date Night, Sisters, and many more, with A Haunting in Venice being just the latest in a long successful career.

Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds

Joyce Reynolds is a psychic medium hired by Rowena Drake to contact her deceased child Alicia, who supposedly died by suicide. Ariadne thinks this psychic is a fraud, but also believes that she will provide interesting inspiration for her next novel regardless. Joyce is a very sensitive person who tries to use her gift to help other people, but unfortunately, her fate becomes intertwined with that of those at the party, with grave consequences. Though Ariadne believes her to be a fraud, supernatural occurrences seem to happen throughout the evening that even the eternally logical Poirot has a hard time explaining through science alone.

Renowned Malaysian actress and producer Michelle Yeoh is an icon of both Asian and Western cinema. She was launched to the international stage in 2000 for her role as Wai Lin in Ang Lee's martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The film received critical acclaim and won several Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film. She has long been breaking Hollywood barriers, making history as the first Bond girl to be portrayed as an action hero rather than simple eye candy. She played Wai Lin, a Chinese spy, opposite Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. The most recent of her many career successes was her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The absurd, genre-bending film went from a wildcard indie release to sweeping the 2023 Academy Awards, including nabbing a Best Actress win for Yeoh.

Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier

Jamie Dornan plays the role of Dr. Leslie Ferrier, a medical professional affected by post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his traumatic experiences in World War II. Although he is technically retired, his last patient was the now-deceased Alicia. In fact, she was the only patient he saw after the war, despite his retirement due to his sensitive mental state. As a close friend of the Drake family, he and his son, Leopold, attend the party. Despite his difficult past, he is committed to giving his son the life he deserves.

Jamie Dornan is an Irish actor who got his start as a model before turning to acting. He grew up in Belfast, the same place director Branagh grew up, and this shared experience led him to star as Pa in Branagh’s film Belfast, making A Haunting In Venice the duo's second collaboration. Though Dornan is most famous for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the film adaptations of E.L. James's Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, he has also gained other notable credits like his work in the BBC series The Fall, where he played the role of serial killer Paul Spector, and the biographical drama A Private War, where he portrays Paul Conroy, a British freelance photographer and colleague of war correspondent Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike), depicting their perilous missions to document the impact of conflicts on civilians.

Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier

Leopold is Dr. Ferrier's intelligent and shy son. He is the only child at the séance, and while most children would find the events terribly frightening, Leopold’s bookish nature makes him a surprising asset and ally of Poirot. Audiences will recognize Jude Hill from his leading role in Belfast where he played the young Buddy. After this acclaimed performance he has gone on to play roles in various films and TV shows, with A Haunting in Venice being his second project with actor/director Branagh and Jamie Dornan.

Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake

Rowena Drake is a retired opera singer and Alicia's mother who hosts the Halloween party in her grand palazzo. She hosts the séance with the promise that it will bring her some closure, easing the pain she’s felt since her daughter’s death. But as the film goes on and Poirot digs deeper into the truth of Alicia’s death, it becomes clear that Rowena has hidden layers that she desperately wants to keep secret.

Actress Kelly Reilly has a long list of film and TV credits, and she is best known for her role as cutthroat businesswoman Beth Dutton on the hit series Yellowstone. Reilly also appeared in the cult favorite 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, in which she played the snobby antagonist Caroline Bingley.

Kyle Allen as Maxime Gerard

Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff

Olga Seminoff is the Drake family’s housekeeper, who cared for Alicia during her final weeks after she got sick. Olga is deeply religious, making her wary of the psychic and opposed to the séance in general. She was a true friend of Alicia’s and would prefer to honor the memory of her without trying to mess with the young girl's eternal rest.

Camille Cottin is a French actress most famous for her leading role in Call My Agent!. She has many French-language film and TV credits, and she made her English debut with the 2021 American crime drama film Stillwater, which was followed by a role in House of Gucci that same year. She joined the cast of Killing Evein Season 3 as Hélène and made recurring appearances on the series.

Emma Laird as Desdemona Holland

Desdemona Holland works as psychic Joyce Reynolds' assistant and is later revealed to be Nicholas' half-sister. The duo has the simple and admirable dream of moving to Missouri after seeing the film Meet Me in St. Louis while they were at a displaced persons camp. But could the power of a Vincente Minnelli film be enough to motivate murder? You never know...

Emma Laird is a British model and actress who made her acting debut with a role in the crime thriller Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Though she has acted in short films, A Haunting in Venice was her first feature film, and we certainly hope to see more of her on the big screen.

Ali Khan as Nicholas Holland

Nicholas Holland is Reynolds' other assistant and Desdemona's half-brother. He shares Desdemona’s past full of struggle as well as her dream to move to Missouri. His presence is revealed later than the others, making him appear as a more shady character than Poirot might like. Ali Khan is a British actor who has worked in film and TV on projects like Everyone Else Burns, The School for Good and Evil, and the Michael Bay action film 6 Underground.

Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfoglio

Riccardo Scamarcio is an Italian actor and film producer who has worked on numerous Italian films and TV shows, but in his English-language work, he is best known for his role as mob boss Santino D'Antonio in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Rowan Robinson as Alicia Drake

Alicia Drake is Rowena's deceased daughter, and although we don’t see as much of her as the other characters, her presence is critical to the story. She was in love with Maxime Gerard, absolutely thrilled to be getting married to him, until he broke their engagement. This sent Alicia into a deep sadness and provided the logical motive for her supposed suicide. Assuming it really was a suicide, of course.

Rowan Robinson is an actress who has appeared in numerous short films, with A Haunting in Venice being her first venture into the world of features. She will make her TV debut as Katie Wells in the upcoming UK series Passengers.

