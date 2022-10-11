This will be Kenneth Branagh's third Hercule Poirot film after 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'Death on the Nile'.

Fans of the Hercule Poirot film series can rejoice as more details about the third installation of the series have been released. Kenneth Branagh is billed to return to direct the upcoming film, 20th Century Studios announced, as reported by Variety.

Based on Agatha Christie’s book 'Halloween Party', the supernatural thriller film A Haunting in Venice will feature an A-list cast with Branagh in the lead role as detective Poirot supported by Tina Fey (Soul), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jamie Dornan (Synchronic), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Riccardo Scamarico (John Wick: Chapter 2).

The film is centered around mysterious events on All Hallows’ Eve in post-World War II Venice. Hercule Poirot, after much persuasion, accepts to attend a séance that would eventually have him resurrect his detective skills in order to get to the root of a murder that occurs in the course of the evening's events. Poirot who now leads a quiet life after a self-imposed retirement swings into action after it becomes obvious the venue of this séance is a haunted palazzo that holds secrets that no one seems to know about.

Image via A24

RELATED: A Third Hercule Poirot Film Has Been Written, Says 20th Century Studios President

Dornan and Hill will reunite with Branagh on set after their successful Oscar-winning stint on the coming-of-age drama Belfast. Following the success of the previous adaptations Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, it's no surprise that the creative minds behind the aforementioned two have also been assembled one more time. Michael Green will once again provide the screenplay. Executive Producers include Louise Killin and James Prichard, while producers; Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon have all been drafted in.

Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios says of the upcoming film;

“We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn’t be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film. We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, ‘probably the greatest detective in the world.’”

The film is expected to open in Theaters Nationwide in 2023. Production is billed to commence on Halloween day October 31. The filming locations include Venice, Italy, and Pinewood Studios London. Check out the trailer for the most recent film in the franchise, Death on the Nile below: