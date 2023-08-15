The Big Picture Kenneth Branagh's version of Hercule Poirot returns to solve a thrilling mystery in A Haunting in Venice, with a more sinister tone than its predecessors.

The new posters showcase the cast, their faces shrouded in mystery, as audiences try to guess who is behind the crime. Maxime Gerard, Olga Seminoff, and Ariadne Oliver are among the highlighted characters.

In this installment, Poirot finds himself trapped with a group of people, each potentially a suspect, when a murder occurs during a séance.

It's almost time for Kenneth Branagh's version of Hercule Poirot to solve a thrilling mystery once again, as 20th Century Studios has released new posters from A Haunting in Venice, their upcoming adaptation of the popular Agatha Christie novel. After chasing murderers through a speeding train and an isolated boat, Poirot will head to Italy in a story coming to life with a much more sinister tone than the one from its predecessors. Time is running out, and the iconic detective won't be able to sleep until he finds the killer who challenges his intellect. This fall, danger could be right around the corner.

The new images show the cast of the film lit by a single lamp, shrouding their faces in mystery as audiences who haven't read the book have yet to figure out who's behind the crime. Some of the characters highlighted in the recently released posters are Maxime Gerard (Kyle Allen), Olga Seminoff (Camille Cottin), and Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey). Poirot will have to use the best of his skills to figure out who's lying, as he once again finds himself trapped with a group of people where every single individual involved in the situation could turn out to be a suspect if left unchecked.

Death will be all around the detective in a more sinister fashion, with the murder happening around a séance Poirot attends at the insistence of Ariadne. The supernatural will clash against the detective's standard approach to logic, in a mystery that will fill the streets of Italy with blood and betrayal. Besides playing Poirot in yet another installment of the series, Branagh is back behind the camera, directing the narrative for his version of the famous literary character. Christie's signature attention to detail and unpredictability will once again decorate a thrilling story about a man trying to do what's right.

Rounding Out the Cast of 'A Haunting in Venice'

Just like he did when he first approached Christie's books in Murder on the Orient Express, Branagh will assemble a notorious cast for the upcoming adventure. Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Yeoh will also play critical roles in A Haunting in Venice, tormenting Poirot with their endless questions and uncertain testimonies. For the third time in recent years, Hercule Poirot won't be able to catch a break when a life is lost. The detective managed to stay alive and solve the mystery during the previous two movies, but by the looks of the new installment, he might be facing the biggest challenge of his career.

