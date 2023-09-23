A Haunting in Venice is the latest Agatha Christie murder mystery adaptation to come from director Kenneth Branagh, and sees the elusive detective Hercule Poirot in Venice, Italy during Halloween. He soon finds himself once again on the case when one of the guests at a Halloween séance in a decaying, haunted palazzo is murdered, leaving it up to Poirot to find the culprit before it's too late.

Much as the case with Branagh's previous Poirot mysteries and murder mysteries in general, A Haunting in Venice features a wide and expansive supporting cast, each with their own quirks and facets to the mystery at hand. When everyone is a possible suspect, it allows nearly all the supporting cast to receive focus from the film, allowing the mystery to be that much more suspenseful and powerful.

10 Maxime Gerard

Kyle Allen plays Maxime Gerard, the ex-fiancee of Alicia Drake, the young deceased woman whom the séance is attempting to reach out to in the first place. Gerard was anonymously invited to the séance under the guise that it would shed light on the truth behind Alicia's demise, yet Gerard is far too much of a realist to place any belief into the magic of the séance. He has a clear anger towards how the Drake family treated him after Alicia's death and has never set foot in the home since her passing.

Gerard's cold and hardened nature following the death of his fiancé makes him much more aggressive and dismissive than the other witnesses of the séance, fulfilling the role of the staple loud and rude member of the group. While eventually, his backstory sheds much more light onto how and why he acts the way he does, he still from an initial glance is the least outgoing and quickest to accuse a member of the group.

9 Nicholas and Desdemona Holland

Ali Khan and Emma Laird play Nicholas and Desdemona Holland, a pair of half-siblings who serve as assistants to Joyce Reynolds and her numerous séances across Venice. Their relationship with Reynolds and their dreams of returning to their home of Missouri are brought to light throughout the investigation, as the duo have relied on Reynolds's hospitality for years.

While their backstory makes the duo some of the most approachable and easy-to-root-for characters in the film, it doesn't help their case that they do not get nearly the amount of screen time as other suspects. Nicholas especially is one of the last characters to join the fray, becoming a part of the main party in the middle of the séance. There is a half-decent portion of the film where they are the biggest red herrings the film has to offer, although they thankfully end up achieving their dreams at the end of the film.

8 Rowena Drake

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Kelly Reilly plays Rowena Drake, the mother of the deceased Alicia Drake, the subject of the séance, and owner of the home where both the séance and the children's Halloween party take place. She is initially hesitant about the séance taking place but is reassured that it will finally give her some closure with her daughter, completely unaware of the horrors that would begin as a result of the séance.

As the host of the party and the woman with the most direct connection with the main apparition that the film focuses on, Rowena carries a large amount of guilt and pain from her sorrowful past. As the film delves deeper into each character's past and the truth surrounding Alicia's murder, however, it becomes apparent that Rowena is far from the innocent and kind-hearted mother figure she presents herself as. It's hard not to feel bad for her character, however, especially when she hears her daughter's voice during the séance.

7 Vitale Portfoglio

Riccardo Scamarcio plays Vitale Portfoglio, a local Venice bodyguard who accompanies Poirot during his trip to the séance. While he initially seems to only be a simple bodyguard for Poirot, it quickly comes to light that he shares a hidden past with the building the séance takes place in, as well as the original death of Alicia.

Scamarcio starts as the most innocuous and unremarkable character in the film, being a side character that came alongside Poirot, yet he continuously finds himself connecting to aspects of the primary mystery. His role as the bodyguard however allows him to act as the muscle and make sure that none of the suspects escape the haunted manor before Poirot solves the mystery at hand, making him a crucial aspect of the story.

6 Olga Seminoff

Camille Cottin portrays Olga Seminoff, the highly religious housekeeper who works under Rowena Drake. She's the primary caregiver for the numerous children during the Halloween party, and her past with both the house itself and Alicia makes her the biggest detractor for the séance going through. Her close relationship with Alicia before her demise especially makes her very weary of any possible connection and communication with her restless spirit.

Olga acts as a kind-hearted realist out of those most directly connected to Alicia, as she would rather hold onto good memories of Alicia instead of trying to dig up an unwanted answer about the truth. Her kind-hearted nature however shows itself more than just concerns surrounding Alicia, however, as she is seen constantly being kind to the children of the Halloween party, especially her connection with Leopold, the child of Dr. Leslie Ferrier.

5 Ariadne Oliver

Image via 20th Century Studios

Tina Fey plays Ariadne Oliver, a longtime friend of Poirot who invites him to the séance so that he can do what she can't and disprove the possibility of the séance being real, and not a fabrication. As the mystery and investigation continue, however, it is revealed that Ariadne had much more to do with the initial séance and process than initially assumed.

The role of Ariadne provides a great character archetype to the Poirot films that haven't nearly been seen to this degree, as a secondary helper character who is there to bounce ideas off of and help Poirot on his investigation. While it is eventually revealed that Ariadne has more malicious intent behind her invitation to Poirot during the film, they are never malicious enough to be considered an accessory to murder.

4 Dr. Leslie Ferrier

Iamge Via 20th Century

Jamie Dornan plays Dr Leslie Ferrier, a PTSD-struck doctor who has still never truly recovered from the horrors that he experienced during World War II. Although he is essentially a retired doctor, his final and only patient that he accompanied after his time in the war happened to be the late Alicia. As a friend of the Drake, he and his son, Leopold, accompany the family as a part of the séance, as they are frequent visitors of the haunted manor.

Dr. Leslie constant struggle with his PTSD in combination with his will and strength to power through it in order to provide the best life possible for his son makes him one of the most admirable characters in the film. He's a character that is filled with sorrow and regrets over his past and is fueled by honor and doing what is right in the present to make up for his mistakes in the past. While his character doesn't receive as much focus as others, he makes for a great accompaniment to the mystery at hand.

3 Joyce Reynolds

Image via 20th Century Studios

Michelle Yeoh plays Joyce Reynolds, the mythical and mysterious psychic who is brought in to perform the séance and communicate with the spirit of Alecia Drake. Poirot does not believe in Joyce's abilities as a psychic, and suspects that she is simply another fraud preying on emotionally distraught people, yet it becomes hard not to deny her abilities once the séance begins.

Joyce makes for a terrific parallel to Poirot in their conversations throughout the film, as they both clearly show a high level of intelligence and molded perspective on the world, yet are opposites in many ways. Her mannerisms and well-spoken demeanor truly do help sell the fact that she very much could be a real psychic, and even garners a level of respect from Poirot at the end of the day.

It helps her character a great deal that the performance from Yeoh is spectacular, as she brings life into such an iconic and important character to the film.

2 Leopold Ferrier

Jude Hill plays Leopold Ferrier, the precocious and shy son of Dr. Leslie Ferrier, who often spends his time deep in the books of the manor as opposed to with his similarly aged peers. As the singular child present during the séance, his innocence as well as his surprising amount of expertise on the methodology of the apparitions in the manor makes him a surprisingly helpful ally to Poirot during his investigation.

Branagh's Poirot trilogy has rarely had child characters, and especially for a chapter of Poirot's story that focuses on his legacy and drive for life, Leopold is a perfect parallel and extension of the future of Poirot's legacy. Poirot is able to relay a number of great life lessons and reassurance to Leopold throughout the film, placing him on the right track, and acknowledging him as one of the more intellectually superior members of the group, despite his young age.

1 Hercule Poirot

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as Hercule Poirot, the world-famous Belgian detective who leading into the events of A Haunting in Venice is now retired, and living in a self-imposed exile. He is soon contacted by a longtime friend requesting his help in proving the falsehood of an infamous local psychic and attending a séance performed by the psychic. Although, the mysterious seance sets into motion another murder mystery, forcing Poirot out of his retirement in order to find the true culprit at the center, whether they are alive or a real-life ghost.

Branagh continues his reign as one of the most iconic portrayals of Poirot in arguably his best and most effective turn as the character in A Haunting in Venice. Poirot's position and thought process in dealing with his own retirement, as well as the regrets and pains that he holds onto for bringing death nearly everywhere he visits creates an inventive and engaging struggle for the character throughout the film. While the wide and expansive casts will always be the draw for murder mysteries, it's Poirot himself that always makes his specific stories so engaging for audiences.

