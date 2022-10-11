The release date for A Haunting in Venice is no longer a mystery. Kenneth Branagh will direct the Agatha Christie adaptation, which will be released in theaters on September 15, 2023, with production beginning on October 31 or November of this year, depending on reports.

Two other Agatha Christie adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, star Branagh as Detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh also directed the huge financial successes, that earned $353 million and $137 million worldwide, respectively. Branagh is excited to showcase the world of A Haunting in Venice to audiences. In a statement, he says this movie is "a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

A Haunting in Venice is set on All Hallow's Eve (October 31; coincidentally enough, one of the dates when the movie is said to start production) in post-World War II Venice. Detective Poirot is retired and living in the beautiful city of Venice. One day, he attends a séance, and one of the guests is murdered. Once this happens, Detective Poirot is on the case and finds more than just a simple murder--he finds a world full of sinister secrets.

RELATED: Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting In Venice' Casts Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan

The film boasts an impressive cast: Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Camille Cottin (House of Gucci), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (Only Murders in the Building series), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (The School for Good and Evil), Emma Laird (The Crowded Room series), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone series), Riccardo Scamarico (John Wick 3: Parabellum), and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians). Besides Branagh playing Detective Poirot, it is not known who will play what character. Judy Hofflund, who produced the other Christie adaptations Branagh directed, is producing this film, along with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, and Ridley Scott. Louise Killin and James Prichard, who will executive produce. Filming locations will include Pinewood Studios in London and Venice.

While waiting for the latest detective adventure, you can stream Murder on the Orient Express on Prime Video and Death on the Nile on HBO Max. Catch the trailers for both below: