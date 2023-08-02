The Big Picture A Haunting in Venice is a new Agatha Christie adaptation featuring Hercule Poirot and a supernatural twist.

The movie boasts an impressive cast including Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Jaime Dornan.

Branagh not only stars as Poirot but also directs the film, just like in the previous Christie adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

There’s a thick fog in the air in a new poster for 20th Century Studios’ next Agatha Christie big-screen adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Leading the charge on another mystery is the world-renowned detective, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he takes the front seat on a gondola ride through the canals of Venice. Guiding the boat through the dimly lit passageways of the famed Italian city is a dark and sinister presence with its face concealed by a mask. Surrounding the investigator and his ghoulish driver are the main cast of characters and suspects who stand on a bridge above the water.

Arriving just in time for the spooky season, A Haunting in Venice takes a different direction from the other Christie novels that have made their way to cinemas. Based on the legendary author’s book, Hallowe’en Party, this time not only will Hercule Poirot come face-to-face with threats among the living, but there will also be a supernatural aspect to the story. The stage is set on Halloween night during the days following WWII with the famed detective stepping out of retirement and hiding to attend a séance at a haunted palazzo. As can be expected from the tales of Christie, one of the guests meets their untimely doom at the gathering with Hercule Poirot snapping into action to get to the bottom of the mystery.

As has come to be expected from the reimaginings of Christie’s novels for theatrical release, A Haunting in Venice boasts yet another stacked cast of notable Hollywood names. Along with Branagh, the film will feature performances from Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Jaime Dornan (Belfast), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Jude Hill (Belfast), Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2), Camille Cottin (House of Gucci), and Ali Khan (The School for Good and Evil).

Who’s Behind A Haunting in Venice?

Along with continuing his starring role as detective Hercule Poirot, Branagh returns to the fold as the film’s director, a position that he also sat in for both previous movies, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Again joining him for the third film in the Christie franchise is Michael Green who has penned each script. The entire production team is also back with Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Judy Hoggman, Mark Gordon, and James Prichard returning while Louise Killin joins as an executive producer.

Hop aboard the gondola in the poster below and solve the mystery alongside Hercule Poirot when A Haunting in Venice blows into theaters on September 15.