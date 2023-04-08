Agatha Christie remains the best-selling fiction author of all time and the queen of whodunits. Her stories have been adapted for the screen countless times and have been the primary source of inspiration for detective films well after her time. Whodunits like Knives Out and Bad Times at the El Royale show true roots stemming from Christie's work. Fans of these films are captivated by a theatrical guessing game in which the plot is conducted entirely of twists. After the successes of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, it is welcomed news that a third installment of the modern Hercule Poirot films is set to hit theaters late next year.

Kenneth Branagh returns his stunning portrayal of detective Hercule Poirot in the newest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice, based on her novel Hallowe'en Party. For the third time, Branagh will be directing and starring in the film. Though each previous movie has been met with mixed reviews, they both grossed millions over their production budget and were generally appreciated by critics. The movies are vivid in imagery, action-packed, and always flaunt a brilliant cast. Detective Hercule Poirot will have to whip out his hawk-eye detective skills again for the intense, shadowy world of A Haunting in Venice. Here’s what we know so far.

The release date for A Haunting in Venice is September 15, 2023, just in time for the spooky season. The movie began filming on Halloween this year, splitting production between Venice, Italy, and Pinewood Studios in London, England, most likely giving the set a naturally ominous atmosphere. Seeing as the story is set on Halloween night, it's a fitting addition to next year's fall lineup. Other spooky movies releasing next fall include The Nun 2 and a new Exorcist film.

Will A Haunting in Venice be in Theaters?

Like the last two movies in the series, A Haunting in Venice will be theatrically released. The films are made for the cinema; big, bold, and compelling. They make a lot of revenue and are not meant to be experienced firsthand on a small screen. Worldwide, Murder on the Orient Express made more than $351 million, and Death on the Nile pulled in $137.3 million earlier this year. Fans can't get enough of Detective Poirot and his vibrant escapades. A Haunting in Venice should prove to be no different.

Will A Haunting in Venice be on Streaming?

A Haunting in Venice is set for a theatrical release, but the film will go streaming later. As of now, Murder on the Orient Express is streaming on Prime Video, while Death on the Nile is on HBO Max. Once we know when and which service, A Haunting in Venice lands on, we'll update this section.

Is There a Trailer for A Haunting in Venice?

Seeing as the movie just started production, there has yet to be a trailer for A Haunting in Venice. One can only guess that it will be both evocative and enthralling once there is. The first film, Murder on the Orient Express, takes place on a fancy train filled with wealthy people, passing through blizzardy weather to London, England. The train gets stranded by an avalanche, a passenger is found murdered, and Detective Poirot must solve the case. The sequel, Death on the Nile, takes place on a cruise ship in Egypt, with a mirroring plot. Both films are engaging and charismatic, with brilliant cinematic camera work, rich color, and strikingly graphic action. They are bold movies and strikingly produced. However, with the plot and setting of A Haunting in Venice turning into a supernatural situation, the third movie in the series might take a slightly off-kilter approach. Watching these movies is an event in itself. Audiences will likely still see a lot of action and crime-solving but in a haunting and eerie placement. Shadows will lurk, and secrets will come alive.

What is the Plot of A Haunting in Venice?

This time around, the detective film is also a supernatural one. The setting is post-World War II Italy. Detective Hercule Poirot is retired and lives a secluded life in Venice. He is invited to a séance and begrudgingly attends against his opposition. When a guest is murdered at the haunted palazzo where the séance is held, Poirot must come out of retirement and put his hung-up detective skills back to work. In doing so, he uncovers a hidden world of secrets and awakens the ghosts of a forgotten past.

Who is Starring in A Haunting in Venice?

Image via A24

As expected and stated before, Kenneth Branagh reclaims the role of detective Hercule Poirot. The rest of the cast includes acclaimed stars Tina Fey (creator and lead role of 30 Rock), Jaime Dornan (Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey), Jude Hill (Belfast), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton in Yellowstone), Academy-Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Emma Laird (Iris in Mayor of Kingstown), Kyle Allen (Romeo in Rosaline), Camille Cottin (House of Gucci), Ali Khan (The School for Good and Evil), and Riccardo Scamarcio (Santino D'Antonio in John Wick: Chapter 2). The roles the actors will be playing are unknown so far, except for Hercule Poirot, but the cast is star-studded and sure to turn out a fantastic film.

Who Are the Creatives Behind A Haunting in Venice?

Along with Kenneth Branagh in the director's chair, other team members from Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile are also returning for A Haunting in Venice. The screenplay was developed by Michael Green, who wrote the other two films. Judy Hoffman, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, and James Prichard have all returned as producers. Lousie Killin (Wrath of Man) will also be an executive producer. 20th Century Studios is the leading production company behind the film. Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile was significant blockbuster hits, and with the same skilled crew behind them, A Haunting in Venice is likely to live up to the exact expectations.