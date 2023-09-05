The Big Picture Sir Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice after his previous detective adventures.

Poirot gets interrupted by a murder mystery during a supposed fun night at a haunted palazzo.

In a clip, Poirot expresses skepticism about the supernatural and argues with Joyce, the clairvoyant.

As autumn arrives, the Oscar-winning knight, Sir Kenneth Branagh returns to the scene in A Haunting in Venice. Following World War II, the esteemed detective Hercule Poirot (portrayed by Branagh) becomes disillusioned with the world and the people around him, and instead opts to retreat to the famously beautiful city of Venice. Instead of unraveling mysteries, Poirot now prefers to immerse himself in pastries and the timeless joy of watching his own garden grow.

However, his peace and quiet is rudely interrupted when best-selling author and an old friend, Ariadne Oliver (played by Tina Fey), extends an invitation to Poirot for a séance hosted by the renowned clairvoyant Joyce Reynolds (Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) at a hauntingly atmospheric palazzo owned by opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). What was intended as a night of amusement and an opportunity for Oliver to debunk the supernatural takes an unexpected turn as the two find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery, without knowing whether to blame those around them, or those in the beyond, while Poirot reluctantly returns to what has always defined him—solving crimes.

In this new clip, a faithless Poirot admonishes Joyce for taking advantage of the vulnerable, adding that if there was a God, there would be justice, and that in his line of work, he has seen no such justice, and that, respectfully, there are no ghosts and therefore no mediums who can speak with them. At that exact moment, a chandelier drops while Joyce turns and asks Poirot what exactly the point is that he was attempting to make.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Round Three for Branagh and Poirot

This is the third outing for Branagh as Poirot, after Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. And also, if you'd like a chance to see the film before anyone else, why not enter our competition to win free IMAX tickets to a special advance screening of the movie on September 13th in Los Angeles, California. More details can be found here.

The star-studded A Haunting in Venice sees Branagh return as the intrepid Belgian detective. It opens in theatres on September 15. Check out the sneek peek, entitled "I Lost My Faith", down below.