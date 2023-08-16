The Big Picture Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot returns in A Haunting in Venice, facing a supernatural mystery, a departure from the franchise's typical whodunit formula.

In the new teaser, Poirot attends a séance and encounters the ghost of a child, deepening the mystery and keeping fans guessing.

Producer James Prichard says the supernatural twist is a risky departure but aims to surprise and delight viewers, potentially attracting a different audience.

Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) is back to solve another mystery with A Haunting in Venice. The movie based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party will serve as the third installment in the franchise after last year’s whodunit Death on the Nile and 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. However, this time around, Poirot is delving into the uncharted territory of facing a supernatural foe.

To spook fans further, the movie’s official X handle (formerly Twitter) has released a new teaser. In the brief clip, Detective Poirot is invited to a séance, and it seems like the “living has been killed by a ghost.” But the fan-favorite detective does not believe in the supernatural, hence, making everyone involved, a suspect but soon enough he comes face to face with a ghost of a child. The teaser only deepens the mystery to keep fans guessing.

What’s A Haunting in Venice About?

After taking fans to several picturesque locations in previous iterations, the movie will see Hercule Poirot, as a retired sleuth living in Venice, Italy. He reluctantly attends a Halloween séance with a friend, but things take a turn when one of the guests dies and supernatural forces are to be blamed. But Poirot will get to the bottom of this mystery before believing in ghosts.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Speaking of the supernatural setup of the upcoming feature producer James Prichard explained that in order to continue the franchise the team opted to surprise the audience, rather than going by the typical whodunit formula. Prichard added "[a] departure at this moment is possibly risky, but it also has the potential to keep it alive, bring in a different audience, and do something interesting that will hopefully surprise and delight."

The feature also brings Branagh back to the director’s chair while his cast includes Kyle Allen as Maxime Gerard, Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff, Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier, Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver, Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier, Ali Khan as Nicholas Holland, Emma Laird as Desdemona Holland, Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake, Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfoglio, and Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds.

A Haunting in Venice will hit theaters on September 15. Check out the new teaser down below: