This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Kenneth Branagh's detective Hercule Poirot returns in the new trailer for A Haunting in Venice. The film is based on Agatha Christie's beloved novel Hallowe’en Party. The film stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot, alongside Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED:Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh to Lead Action-Adventure 'Mayday'

In theaters September 15th. Check out the trailer below