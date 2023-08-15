The Big Picture A Haunting in Venice is the latest Hercule Poirot case to hit the big screen, with a supernatural twist that tests Poirot's beliefs.

The film explores something beyond revenge and greed, delving into the unknown and whether Poirot believes in supernatural forces.

The actors were kept in the dark about certain aspects of the film, which added to the authenticity and created an unexpected and thrilling experience.

In one month, the latest Hercule Poirot case heads to the big screen with A Haunting in Venice. Led by Kenneth Branagh as the titular detective, A Haunting in Venice leans into the supernatural as Poirot's beliefs are tested. The film is set to premiere on September 15 exclusively in theaters. As the countdown continues, 20th Century Studios shared a new featurette teasing what to expect from the latest Agatha Christie adaptation.

Tina Fey (Ariadne) kicks off the video, noting that while A Haunting in Venice still embodies the murder mystery aspect, its major supernatural element further elevates the story. Branagh expands on the sentiment, sharing that where Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile centered on revenge and greed, respectively, A Haunting in Venice explores something "beyond us." He adds that it will also focus on whether Poirot believes in whatever else is out there — something that scares him and is meant to scare viewers, too.

As the video continues, Michelle Yeoh (Joyce) and Jamie Dornan (Dr. Ferrier) touch a little more on the story. Yeoh thought the plot itself was clever. She supports an earlier statement from Branagh, who praised Christie's understanding of what makes a good detective story. Dornan focuses more on Venice itself, noting how the city "conjures up ideas of fantasy and darkness" — a key part of capturing the supernatural.

A Haunting in Venice Aims for Authenticity

In the final portion of the video, Branagh reveals that the actors didn't know what would happen during some parts of the film. He offers a few examples with accompanying footage, including what the crew did with lights, how the wind was used, and the different ways doors opened. Dornan adds that it gave everything a more authentic feeling and that he hadn't been on a set like A Haunting in Venice's before. Branagh wraps up by teasing that the film will have viewers on the edge of their seats, and they must "expect the unexpected."

A Haunting in Venice is adapted from Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. It is set in post-World War II Venice and follows Poirot as he tries to solve a murder that occurred during a sèance. Branagh produced and directed the screenplay written by Michael Green. Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg produced, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon as executive producers. Additional cast includes Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, and Riccardo Scamarcio.

A Haunting in Venice premieres exclusively in theaters on September 15. Watch the new featurette below: