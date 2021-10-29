Prime Video has released a new trailer for A Hero, the upcoming drama written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Selected to represent Iran in the competition for the Best International Feature Film Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards, A Hero was already awarded in the Grand Prix of 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The film will premiere in theaters on January 7, 2022 before heading to Prime Video starting on January 21, 2022.

The trailer presents us to Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a man who’s in jail for not paying up the money he took from a creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to start a business. Rahim says his business partner stole the money and ran away, but he’s still in prison for the crime. During a two-day leave to spend some time with his family, Rahim finds a bag filled with gold, and instead of keeping it for himself, he decides to give it back. And so, the media starts to paint Rahim as a local hero who’s been unjustly convicted. However, some people distrust Rahim’s good intentions and wonder if the bag is not part of a ruse to buy his freedom.

Farhadi’s last film was the Spanish-language mystery thriller Everybody Knows, which opened the 2018 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Farhadi already took two Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film for his films A Separation, in 2012, and The Salesman, in 2016. After the great reception A Hero had in Cannes, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the film gave Farhadi the third Oscar of his impressive career. So, by becoming the definitive home of A Hero, Prime Video might be adding an Oscar winner to its growing catalog.

A Hero is produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy of Memento Films, the production company that worked with the filmmaker for his last three movies, including The Salesman. The film also stars Fereshteh Sadrorafaii, Sahar Goldoust, Maryam Shahdaie, Sarina Farhadi, and Saleh Karimai.

A Hero comes to theaters on January 7, 2022. The movie will be available on Prime Video starting on January 21, 2022. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

Here’s A Hero’s official synopsis:

Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned…

