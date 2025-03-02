Although having more of Harrison Ford is never a bad thing, it is unfortunate that William Hurt’s passing prevented him from reprising his role as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Hurt is one of the greatest actors of all-time, and while it’s hard to compare his work as Ross to his brilliant performances in The Big Chill or Kiss of the Spider Woman, he certainly added a degree of realism and intensity that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed. Ross was a standout character in both The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Civil War because he was an antagonist who had understandable motivations, and felt like he could fit within the real world. Although he has a strong legacy within the MCU, Hurt gave his most terrifying performance ever in David Cronenberg’s bloody adaptation of the DC graphic novel A History of Violence, which scored him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Who Does William Hurt Play in 'A History of Violence'?