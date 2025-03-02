Although having more of Harrison Ford is never a bad thing, it is unfortunate that William Hurt’s passing prevented him from reprising his role as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Hurt is one of the greatest actors of all-time, and while it’s hard to compare his work as Ross to his brilliant performances in The Big Chill or Kiss of the Spider Woman, he certainly added a degree of realism and intensity that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed. Ross was a standout character in both The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Civil War because he was an antagonist who had understandable motivations, and felt like he could fit within the real world. Although he has a strong legacy within the MCU, Hurt gave his most terrifying performance ever in David Cronenberg’s bloody adaptation of the DC graphic novel A History of Violence, which scored him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Before Playing Thunderbolt Ross in the MCU, William Hurt Got an Oscar Nomination for Playing This Other Comic Book VillainMovie Features
Sign in to your Collider account