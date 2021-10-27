You might not believe in the Devil, but he does believe in you.

Paramount Movies has released a new trailer for A House on the Bayou, the upcoming horror movie written and directed by Alex McAulay (Don’t Tell a Soul). A House on the Bayou is the first of eight horror movies coming from a deal between Blumhouse and EPIX, as the network channel tries to boost its original content programming. A House on the Bayou comes exclusively to EPIX and Digital on November 19.

In A House on the Bayou, a family decides to run away from the city for an idyllic getaway in the titular house. So far away from civilization, the house is the perfect place to disconnect from the world... or to become victims of some psychopath neighbors who invite themselves for dinner while pretending to be polite.

While the trailer shows us that A House on the Bayou might be a new slasher, some scenes indicate some supernatural elements are involved in the plot. For example, there are several mentions of the Devil in the new trailer, and the secluded mansion has a locked door no one can open. So, it’s still not clear if the evil in the movie comes from men, demons, or a mix of both. All we can know for sure is that Blumhouse is doing a great job dominating modern horror production.

Image via Epix

RELATED:‌ 'Chapelwaite': Watch the First Nine Episodes of the Stephen King-Inspired Series on EPIX Now

Besides signing a deal of eight movies with EPIX, Blumhouse has been highly successful in producing films for Amazon under the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" seal and bringing the Into the Dark anthology series for Hulu. After A House on the Bayou, Blumhouse will bring the claustrophobic thriller American Refugee to EPIX on December 10.

A House on the Bayou is executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Mary-Margaret Kunze. The film's cast includes Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Paul Schneider (Parks & Recreation), Lia McHugh (Eternals, The Lodge), and Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner).

A House on the Bayou comes exclusively to EPIX on November 19. The movie will also be available for digital purchase on the same day via Paramount Home Entertainment. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s A House on the Bayou’s official synopsis:

In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan, Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic getaway with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh) to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. When suspiciously friendly neighbors show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Jason Blum on ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse,’ ‘Five Nights at Freddy's,’ Ryan Gosling's 'Wolfman,' Bryan Fuller’s ‘Christine,’ and More

New ‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer Shows What Happens to Survivors of a Plane Crash in Showtime's Thriller Series The new series stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and, Tawny Cypress.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email