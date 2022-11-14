Ruth B. has just released a new music video for "Paper Airplanes", a song she performed for the soundtrack to A Jazzman's Blues. The film, Tyler Perry's newest project for Netflix, was released to the streaming platform on September 23, 2022.

"Paper Airplanes" was written by Ruth B. and Terence Blanchard. The song tells the story of a love defined by its division, themes that fit in well with the film. Ruth B. performs the song in the video, singing into a 1940s-style microphone, wearing her hair and makeup in a similarly vintage style. In between shots of Ruth B. performing, clips from the movie, set in 1947, are shown, giving us a glimpse into the love story at the center of the film.

A Jazzman's Blues is a frame narrative film, taking place both in the 1940s and 1980s. The film tells the doomed love story of Bayou, a Black jazz musician, and Leanne, a woman who is forced into passing for white in order to live a comfortable life. Though the two are separated by the racism of the South, their love carries through, much like the love described in Ruth B.'s "Paper Airplanes". However, Bayou and Leanne's love story does not come to a happy ending, as much of the focus of the film is on solving Bayou's death by lynching, a horrendous hate crime that will echo through the decades.

A Jazzman's Blues was written, directed, and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry. Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer star in the film as two star-crossed lovers. Their love story is at the center of Ruth B.'s emotional and plaintive love song. Also starring in the film are Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.

Ruth B.'s "Paper Airplanes" music video was executive produced by Perry. The video was directed by Tim Palen, with Brett Pawlak serving as director of photography. In addition to the original new song from Ruth B., the film's soundtrack also featured tracks arranged and produced by Terence Blanchard, who has won several Grammys.

A Jazzman's Blues originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. The film premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. You can now stream the film on Netflix, and you can watch the music video for "Paper Airplanes" below.