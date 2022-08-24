Some of the greatest love stories of all time have mostly stemmed from a very common theme; forbidden love. A pair of hearts that beat for each other in seamless rhythm yet wrenched and forced apart by circumstances and norms that really should not matter. This latest Tyler Perry film, A Jazzman’s Blues tells that same story yet in a unique way with links to the past and the trailer offers a little glimpse.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with a pair of young Black people sharing a private moment. “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Bayou portrayed by Joshua Boone said. There probably won’t be a better spot for a first kiss, beneath a tree baked in sunlight, but the next scenes didn’t show so much brilliance for the lovestruck pair.

Set in the 1940s in the deep south of the United States, the trials that follow see family and seeming social class press to pull the couple apart, but Bayou still waits for those paper airplanes from Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer) every night. Hurt sometimes can be attributed to love, but it hits different when the one you care about is ripped from your grasp while you are powerless to stop it. The trailer for the rest of its run evokes a strong sense of emotion and an unending desire for love to win in the end against all odds.

A Jazzman’s Blues is an upcoming project from Perry, who has described the film as a passion project of his. Having written the screenplay for the film as far back as 1995, it has taken Perry over two decades to see his work on this piece come to life. Speaking to Variety, Perry revealed that though he had waited long for this moment to arrive he is not stressed about the outcome. “Once I do it and surrender it, that’s it; there’s nothing I can do differently,” he said. “There’s nothing I can change at this point. It is what it is. And I have to let it go.” At the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival earlier this month, Perry unveiled select footage from the new film to a packed auditorium.

A Jazzman’s Blues will launch on Netflix on September 23, but that will be after its world premiere at TIFF on September 11. The film also stars Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Ryan Eggold, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Kario Marcel, Austin Scott, Amirah Vann, Rob Wood, and Lana Young.

Check out the trailer below: