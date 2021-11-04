Five years after sitting on the director’s chair for Academy Award-winner Fences, Denzel Washington is directing another movie about family relationships and life journeys. with A Journal for Jordan. The film is based on a true story that chronicles a father’s life and his steadfast devotion to his wife and child.

The final trailer comes after the one released back in August, and showcases a bit more of Michael B. Jordan’s performance as real-life 1st Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a man that decided to write a journal with life advice and experiences to his son, Jordan (Jalon Christian) while on duty in Iraq. After his death, his journal spawned a New York Times article and a best-selling book that inspired the movie.

A Journal for Jordan is also set to be the breakout role of Chanté Adams, who played Dana Canedy, a New York Times editor who wrote the article and the memoir of her late husband.

The story was adapted for the screen by Virgil Williams, who has written for Fox’s 24 and Criminal Minds. His first feature film screenplay, Dee Rees’ Mudbound, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018. A Journal for Jordan is co-produced by Washington and Jordan, along with Todd Black (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Jason Blumenthal (The Equalizer 2), and Steve Tisch (Forrest Gump).

A Journal for Jordan is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on December 25. Check out the new trailer for A Journal for Jordan below.

Here is the official synopsis for A Journal for Jordan:

A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.

