Watch Collider’s Kid Reporter Interview John Cena and the ‘Playing with Fire’ Cast

0

–

With the family comedy Playing With Fire opening in movie theaters this weekend, we recently sent Collider’s “kid reporter” (otherwise known as my niece) to talk with John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand and director Andy Fickman in New York City. While it was her first time doing an interview and being on camera, I think she did a great job. And I’m not just saying that because I’m her uncle.

As you’ll see in the player above, Gigi (my niece) and the cast talked about making Playing With Fire, if they were worried about being slimed because it was a Nickelodeon movie, what was their favorite part of the movie, what it was like working with the dog Masher, if the cast performed their own stunts, and a lot more. In addition, you can watch John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key recreate their throw up scene.

Check out what they had to say and below is exactly what they talked about followed by the official synopsis and trailer.

John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand and Andy Fickman:

Recreating the throw up scene

What it was like working with John Cena?

How long did it take to make the movie?

What was their favorite part of the movie?

Did Brianna Hildebrand really get to drive the ATV?

Did John Cena really use the parachutes?

What was it like working with the dog Masher?

Did they worry about being slimed because this was a Nickelodeon movie?

Was it challenging filming the fire sequences?

Here’s the Playing With Fire synopsis and trailer:

When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) come to the rescue of three siblings (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet – babysitters. Unable to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids – much like fires –are wild and unpredictable.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–