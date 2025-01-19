When you "accidentally fall into a career," it generally starts with a purposeful position of applying for or accepting a job that you wouldn't realize would become a long-term commitment. But in Lee Tang's (Choi Woo-shik, known for his role in Parasite) case, his career in vigilantism truly is an accident, as he only ever finds out he is murdering serial killers or psychopaths after the fact. The premise of A Killer Paradox might make you think that the will meander into morality questions of whether murder is ever justified. While Netflix's K-drama does so to some extent, the series actually excels in its absurdity, leaving our jaws hanging with each twist.

'A Killer Paradox' Is About an Accidental Vigilante

Lee returns home from his mandatory military service, where he complacently and aimlessly wanders through life: achieving poor grades in school and working a part-time job at a convenience store. But his daily humdrum takes a drastic turn when he accidentally murders someone in an alleyway, granted it was more self-defense, but there were no cameras or witnesses to prove his innocence. Between groveling in guilt and panic, the news slightly assuages his burden as they reveal the victim was actually a serial killer. It is a ludicrous but vaguely plausible turn of events that still incites a cat-and-mouse chase as jaded detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku) is hot on his heels. The premise itself grows in absurdity as Lee continues to kill criminals while evading the detective due to sheer dumb luck. Potential enemies round each corner, but bursts of violence and coincidence allow him to miraculously live another day.

'A Killer Paradox' Plays With Absurdity and Murder