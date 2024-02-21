The Big Picture Korean cinema, like A Killer Paradox , offers unique storytelling, pacing, and blending of genres that Western cinema often lacks.

The Netflix series showcases a dark comedy with elements of thriller, crime, and supernatural powers, making for an original and entertaining watch.

A Killer Paradox follows a young man caught up in accidental murders, blurring lines of justice and morality in a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

In the age of streaming, audiences have become more accustomed to turning to other cultures besides Hollywood to find quality entertainment. It's been a long time coming as well, as American audiences have, in large part, missed out on so many brilliant pieces of cinematic work from across the world over the decades because of regional restrictions and distribution. Streaming has been the gateway to worldwide cinema for many, and perhaps one of the most revered and beloved bodies of work by a country to have been "discovered" in the age of streaming is South Korea. For decades now, Korea has been producing some of the most bold, unique, and brilliantly made works of cinema that film fanatics have seen, from the action-packed Shakespearean tragedy that is Oldboy, a film almost universally considered to be among the greatest revenge thrillers of all time, to the family drama and nuanced sociopolitical satire that is Parasite, which of course, is only the second foreign film to have ever won "Best Picture" at the Academy Awards and is the only non-English spoken film to have ever done so.

K-dramas just have this special, experimental "anything goes" magic and charm to them that Hollywood can't seem to recreate, which is why the latest Korean thriller to hit Netflix's virtual shelf is such an easy recommendation: A Killer Paradox. Of course, one of the most iconic works of fiction to have come from South Korea in recent memory is the Netflix original series Squid Game, whose second season is coming soon. Squid Game was a great introduction to Korean filmmaking for the uninitiated, as it had a lot of the elements that Korean storytelling usually has while also delivering a universally tried-and-tested and easy-to-follow concept with pacing and iconography so impeccable that it almost felt engineered to become an Internet-culture-sensation. A Killer Paradox, on the other hand, is a much more... unique slow-burn, taking the classic formula of "cop-chases-killer" and completely flipping it on its head. The new Netflix series also delivers an original tale with quirky, distinctive pacing and filmmaking, endless twists both to its tale and to its genre, and wildly new plot directions in each episode that make the show feel frantic while still keeping a laser-tight focus on its themes.

A Killer Paradox A man who accidentally murders a serial killer and a detective who pursues him relentlessly. Release Date February 9, 2024 Cast Choi Woo-sik , Son Suk-ku , Lee Hee-joon , Hyun Bong-sik , Nam Jin-bok

What Is 'A Killer Paradox' About?

Directed by Lee Change-hee, A Killer Paradox is a grimdark thriller with elements of black comedy. The series follows an average Joe named Lee Tang (Choi Woo-Shik), as he finds himself in an early life crisis. Lee is perceived as a directionless slacker after having flunked out of the military, much to his family's disappointment, and he now finds himself working the night shift at a convenience store for minimum wage while struggling to support himself. Lee feels trapped and disillusioned with life, but plans to take a sabbatical year and go globe-trotting to hopefully "find" himself. All that changes when, one night, Lee is suddenly confronted by a violent man in a back alley. Lee, having been a victim of school bullying for most of his life, is quick to fall to his knees and cover his head in preparation for whatever is coming to him. However, in a swift second of seeing red after taking one too many punches, Lee suddenly looks down to see he's gripping a bloody hammer — with the lifeless corpse of his attacker sprawled out on the ground before him.

Lee doesn't know it yet, but his dream of leaving Korea for the peaceful, snowy mountains of Canada will only move further out of reach. His attempts to cover up and distance himself from this case of manslaughter only pull him closer to the scumbags and scoundrels of Daejeon city, forcing him to keep branding his trusty hammer and killing more people. But strangely, every person he kills miraculously turns out to be a monster deserving of swift justice, despite Lee's intention to simply defend himself from strangers who threaten him. Lee has no intention of killing anyone at first, but his growing list of "accidental" murders becomes less and less hesitant as he becomes more desensitized to his knack for killing and more convinced that a higher power is pushing him to keep murdering more wrongdoers. The city will soon brand him as an illusive "killer of killers" vigilante, like a murderous Batman or less politically-driven Rorschach when, in reality, he's just a clueless teen who simply wants to find some peace and direction in life.

Meanwhile, Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku), a strict and aggressive yet by-the-books homicide detective, tries to capture the city's latest serial killer. Of course, the investigators think they're facing some sort of fanatic devoted to mob justice, unaware that the real culprit is just some teenage shop clerk. Jang, on the other hand, can't quite bring himself to trust Lee after seeing signs of guilt in his eyes during an interrogation. Thus begins the cat-and-mouse chase and battle of wits between two men who represent different philosophies of justice. Jang is the epitome of lawful neutral, believing in the law being the one thing that separates man from beast. Lee slowly begins to convince himself that he could be a god-sent embodiment of true justice and that he possesses the supernatural power of deciding who truly deserves to live and die, putting him above the law. Which philosophy will win?

Korean Cinema's Best Aspects Are Showcased in 'A Killer Paradox'

What sets Korean cinema apart and makes it special is its more holistic approach to pacing and storytelling. "Tonal consistency" is something essential in Western cinema, something many films struggle with when trying to insert awkwardly placed jokes or "dreamy" sequences in otherwise straight-faced films (looking at you, MCU). Korean entertainment, on the other hand, feels much freer in its artistic liberties and pacing, blending genres, tones, and stylistic choices in visuals and sound that could very easily feel tonally messy in another culture's hands. However, Korean cinema makes this work wonders to build unique and fascinating atmospheres. With this special tonic of contrasting flavors, shows like A Killer Paradox and Squid Game can take fairly common concepts, like a cop-and-killer cat-and-mouse chase or a sadistic game to the death built for elite entertainment, and make them feel completely original.

In A Killer Paradox, the majority of the first episode feels like an acidic dark comedy about a young adult dealing with the pressures of middle-class life — until, suddenly, Lee is in his room, covered in blood and losing his mind as his victims begin to haunt him with terrifying, gore-drenched dreams. In one minute, Lee is dealing with kooky characters with almost anime levels of theatrics in colorful, comedic situations. In the next, we'll see 20-minute tangents about the entire lives of Lee's victims and other smaller side characters after they've been killed off, suddenly adding tragic complexity to people who have already been removed from the show. It establishes a wildly non-linear timeline, where flashbacks, life-long montages, the present moment, and even future events become indistinguishable. Then, the plot will move in an entirely new direction, introducing hints at supernatural powers and an extended universe of Watchmen-like heroes and villains. Intense action sequences are joined by a terrifying main antagonist past the halfway point, which refocuses the conflict entirely without losing focus on the show's themes.

All of these elements could so easily become messy, confusing, and uninteresting in the wrong hands, but Korean filmmakers have long been masters of creating these unique experiences through the clashing of genres, tones, and timelines. A Killer Paradox manages to be an exquisitely tense and interesting thriller that explores the conflicting philosophies of justice in an original, fun, and entertaining way.

A Killer Paradox is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

