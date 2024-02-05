After a bunch of popular Korean shows and series under its belt throughout 2023, Netflix is about to launch its first original K-drama of 2024 with A Killer Paradox. The upcoming crime thriller, based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name created by Kkomabi, is directed by Lee Chang-hee of Hell is Other People fame. Also known as Sarinja-ng-Nangam in Korean, A Killer Paradox follows the protagonist, Lee Tang, an average college student who accidentally kills a man only to learn that he is a criminal. Then more such killings follow, leading Lee to think that he has a sixth sense about felons and becomes the judge, jury, and executioner of those criminals. But then a relentless and shrewd detective gets hot on his trail, determined to catch Lee, whatever it takes.

The streaming giant already has a long list of high-rated Korean thriller series under its belt, so the upcoming show will be something to look forward to. For all the fans of crime thrillers who love a tense and twisted narrative, this crime series makes for a must-watch. A Killer Paradox is essentially a story of an average Joe who assumes the role of a vigilante by killing bad people, told in a dark and gripping tale of crime, justice, retribution, and a young man’s evolution into an unexpected antagonist. From its initial promos and trailers, the upcoming Netflix original series aims to offer a unique approach to crime and the criminal mind, focusing on Lee’s psychological transformation from an anxious student to a daring judge of justice. Filmed between September 2022 and March 2023, this brand-new series is all set to land on Netflix this February. This would mark the first original Korean series of 2024 for the streaming network, which comes soon after its latest series, Gyeongseong Creature, premiered in December 2023. While you wait for the upcoming thriller series, find out all the details, including the plot, trailer, cast, and characters, and everything we know so far about A Killer Paradox.

A Killer Paradox Release Date February 9, 2024 Creator Ggomabi Cast Choi Woo-sik , Son Suk-ku , Lee Hee-joon , Hyun Bong-sik , Nam Jin-bok Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Image via Netflix

The all-new Korean drama thriller series is landing on Netflix on Friday, February 9, 2024, with all episodes releasing at once.

Where Can You Watch 'A Killer Paradox'?

Image via Netflix

A Netflix original, A Killer Paradox, is going to be exclusively available on the streaming platform. As is the case, Netflix is already home to some of the most popular Korean titles across shows, series, and movies and has become almost synonymous with some of the most successful South Korean titles. While you await the upcoming thriller’s release, you can catch up on other fan-favorite shows like Sweet Home, All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, Kingdom, #Alive, and Squid Game. You can also check out the first season of the historical thriller, Gyeongseong Creature, currently streaming Season 1 on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for 'A Killer Paradox'?

Netflix released the poster art and teaser for A Killer Paradox on January 11, 2024, followed by an official, full-length trailer. Between the teaser and the trailer, the promos set the tone for what you can expect from this all-new series. Titled “A godsent hero or an unpunished sinner,” the trailer is slick and stylish with intense music, making the preview look very committed to the show’s theme and story. The two-minute clip opens with our protagonist, Lee, going through the mundane motions of his daily life, where he is mostly dazed and confused. Then he accidentally kills someone at the convenience store that he works at. For a boy like him who never “strikes back,” the accidental killing leaves him on the edge, looking for his shoulders. Lee almost turns himself in when he hears on the news that his victim is a wanted serial killer. This discovery seems to have awakened something inside Lee.

As the scenes change, we also see a visible shift in Lee’s character, his behavior changing from that of anxiety to fearlessness and confidence. He begins to believe that he can identify evil and that he must punish the wrongdoers. Does that mean Lee is a blessing in disguise with his vigilante justice? Or is he truly a new person with a new personality? It’s all heroic and exciting until Detective Jang Nan-gam sniffs a pattern and begins to pursue the mysterious killer. From here on, the trailer hints at a classic cop-and-criminal chase, presented with a dark comedic narrative. But there’s also a lot of action, drama, twists, and turns in the plot, as you would expect from a good psychological crime thriller. From what we see from the trailer, A Killer Paradox also seems to be exploring themes of morality, justice, and personal transformation in a suspenseful tale of crime and an unexpected criminal with a complex character.

What Is 'A Killer Paradox' About?

Close

The original webtoon reads, "The story follows Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer, and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify "bad seeds". He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past. A cold-blooded, charismatic, and persistent detective starts to chase Lee Tang." Taking from this, the official logline of A Killer Paradox, as released by Netflix, summarizes the plot as

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Who Stars in 'A Killer Paradox'?

Image via Netflix

Besides an interesting plot and narrative, A Killer Paradox also features an interesting cast, some of whom might be familiar to the international audience as well. In August 2022, before filming began, Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, and Lee Hee-joon were confirmed as the main cast members.

Woo-shik portrays the protagonist/antagonist, Lee Tang, a regular college student who discovers that he might have the ability to identify evil people, after accidentally killing a man. A Killer Paradox marks the second Netflix project for the actor, who had earlier starred in the streamer's original series, Our Beloved Summer. Woo-shik gained prominence for his globally recognized performance in Train to Busan, followed by the equally popular Okja, and Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning Parasite.

Suk-ku stars as Jang Nan-gam, a sharp, relentless detective who takes on the case of the murdered serial killer and begins to get on Lee’s trail. The actor might be familiar to the audience as Detective Mun in the second season of the Netflix sci-drama drama Sense 8. Suk-ku is also known for appearing in other Netflix productions like D.P., Disney+’s Big Bet, and the Korean adaptations of Suits and Designated Survivor (titled in Korea as Designated Survivor: 60 Days).

As the third major character of the story, Hee-joon stars as Song Chon, a former detective who also seems to be hunting down Lee Tang, for reasons unknown. Fans might remember Hee-joon from his role as Yang Gi-su in the recently released Badland Hunters. Among other Netflix projects, the actor has appeared in a guest role in Vincenzo, as well as other Korean series like Yoona’s Street, Chimera, Mouse, and The Queen of Office.

The above cast members are joined by a few other actors in various supporting roles, which include Kim Yo-han as Novin, Hyun Bong-sik as Park Choong Jin, and Nam Jin-bok. Of them, Yo-han is known for Summer Strike and D.P., while Bong-sik is best known for his roles in Sweet Home Season 2, Doctor Slump, D.P., Shadow Detective, and recently, Gyeongseong Creature.

Who Is Making 'A Killer Paradox'?

Image via Netflix

Netflix’s A Killer Paradox is adapted from a Naver webtoon of the same name by KKomabi, a mangaka who also created Dye Fading, 3rd Person, PTSD, S Line, and Deus Ex Machina. The series adaptation is directed by Lee Chang-Hee, a filmmaker known for making tense, immersive dramas. He is best known for previously directing the films Hell is Other People and The Vanished, both of which were successful and popular among fans. Kim Da-min, who is known for winning the grand prize in the 2019 Gyeonggi Scenario Planning and Development Feature Category, writes the screenplay for A Killer Paradox. The series is produced by Showbox (Itaewon Class) and Let's Film for Netflix.

How Many Episodes Is 'A Killer Paradox'?

Image via Netflix

A Killer Paradox is billed as an eight-episode series and is expected to have more seasons in the future. All eight episodes will be available to stream starting on February 9, 2024. As of now, there are no other episode details available. Watch this space for the latest updates on all episodes of A Killer Paradox.