With great joy, we look to welcome you back to Westeros for yet another tale from the Seven Kingdoms. Dexter Sol Ansell who is set to portray Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen in the upcoming HBO Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has revealed that the prequel series has wrapped filming. Ansell shared this thrilling bit of information in a video on Instagram. The actor, after labeling the filming months of the upcoming series as being "wonderful," turns around to bid farewell to Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the filming took place. In his hand, Ansell holds a framed drawing of Dunk and Egg, the two main protagonists in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novella trilogy. The upcoming series is slated for release in 2025, and seeing as post-production has already commenced a good number of months before 2024 wraps, that timeline should likely hold. The series is going to be different from previous visits audiences have embarked upon to Westeros. When the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms completes its run, it will have aired just six episodes, a notable reduction from other Westerosi-themed series like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Beyond the episode count, the upcoming series will have a different tonal feel separate from its predecessors, with Martin teasing previously, "The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe."

Martin Is Pleased With Dunk and Egg

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the third piece of Martin's literary world that has been made to screen on HBO. Three episodes of the debut season will be directed by Owen Harris, with Ira Parker serving as showrunner. Given that Martin has had much to say regarding the handling of House of the Dragon's sophomore season by Ryan Condal, it was encouraging to see the legendary fantasy author heap praise on the work Parker is doing with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. "I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw," Martin said recently. "Great cast. [The lead characters] Dunk and Egg look as if they walked out of the pages of my book. My readers are going to love them. I certainly do. [Showrunner Ira Parker] is doing a great job."

The new prequel series has already been planned for three seasons, with each small-scale season covering the three novellas making up the trilogy. First The Hedge Knight, then The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight will follow. Ser Duncan the Tall will be played by Peter Claffey, making up the duo of Dunk and Egg alongside Ansell. The duo will be joined by Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is slated to premiere in 2025. Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and is set around 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, who would later become King Aegon V Targaryen. Cast Peter Claffey , Dexter Sol Ansell , Finn Bennett , Bertie Carvel , Tanzyn Crawford , Daniel Ings , Sam Spruell Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Martin Parker , Ira Parker Writers Martin Parker , Ira Parker Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Franchise(s) Game of Thrones Expand

