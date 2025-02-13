HBO is playing the long game with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but despite its ambitious plans for the show, it's been confirmed by the network itself that the show has yet to be officially renewed beyond its first season. The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, is going to be a lot more intimate and low-octane than its predecessors, focusing more on character than carnage. However, while the network is clearly invested in its future, Seasons 2 and 3 are not yet confirmed.

In a recent interview with Deadline, HBO’s Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, addressed the status of the series, revealing that while nothing has been set in stone, the executives are already thinking about how to build out the story across multiple seasons.

“We’re not picking it up officially, but it’s looking very good. We’re looking at it as a holistic piece, Seasons 2 and 3, because there’s three novellas.”

HBO Is Thinking Ahead With Dunk and Egg