George R.R. Martin has just confirmed that the team behind the newest Westeros show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is already working on a second season. The first season is slated to debut sometime in late 2025 with the first season consisting of six episodes. Based on Martin's novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg, the events of the novellas take place around 89 years before the events of the main novels in the A Song of Ice and Fire series and about 77 years after the beginning of the Dance of Dragons. Martin has been very vocally supportive of the new series, praising it on his Not a Blog blog over the last few months. In a recent interview with Collider, Martin revealed that showrunner Ira Parker (who worked on the first season of House of the Dragon) and his team are already working on Season 2.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas follow a wandering knight, known as a hedge knight, named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), as they travel across Westeros. Egg, still a boy in the series, will grow up to become Aegon V after his older brother, later known as Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughan), refused the throne. And Ser Duncan would later gain a legendary status and become a member of Aegon V's Kingsguard.

First published in 1998, the first novel, The Hedge Knight, introduces readers to both Dunk and Egg and their new partnership. The book is full of knights, trials by combat, and a surprising number of Targaryens. While the series won't have any dragons — which might be a good sign budget-wise for the television series — there's no shortage of drama as the second novel, The Sworn Sword, takes a closer look at the Blackfyre Rebellions, which involves a series of rebellions involving legitimized bastards of House Targaryen.

George R.R. Martin Has Seen All of Season 1 of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' and Approves

During a conversation with us before the world premiere of In the Lost Lands in Santa Fe this past week, George R.R. Martin revealed that he had just returned from London from a meeting with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker. Parker previously worked as a co-executive producer on House of the Dragon Season 1. Although Martin has expressed criticism over the second season of the series, he was complimentary towards the first season. It seems like Parker might have brought over some of the magic of that season into this new series.

"I've seen Dunk and Egg, the first season, and it's great," Martin praised, "and now they're working on the second season. Those are two characters were really special to me, and they're unusual, those characters. They're not what most people would expect in a fantasy story." For those hoping for more epic, massive battles or dragons clashing in the sky, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be a sharp change from what we've come to expect from this franchise. "It's a little softer. It's a little more humorous. I hope the audience will be open to that kind of change," Martin said.

Having nothing but positive feedback on the first season, Martin went on to talk about his visit to the Northern Ireland set last August when the show was filming and how much he enjoyed walking on the actual set. However, he also spoke a bit about his experience working with the industry, which tempered some of this excitement:

"It can be great, but, you know, like I said, this is a complicated business, and you really never know. It's always changing too. A new writer starts a career and he's doing a show, and he gets hired to do another show and a new showrunner comes in; the ratings are low, the ratings are high. I don't know, I could do a whole course in having a career in television and film."

George R.R. Martin on His Work-in-Progress Novels: "That's the One Thing I'm Completely in Control Of"

During the conversation, Martin also talked extensively about the adaptations of his books and difficulties, such as budget restraints, and how to properly succeed with an adaptation. "You try to make the story as good as it can be, and some fans will like it, some fans will not like it," Martin said. "You're always going to get criticism, but you've got to keep trying. You've got to try to do every one the best it can possibly be."

Admitting that while the projects and the process could be fun and exciting, "some of them are frustrating, and they become less fun." However, he emphasized that when a project does come together, and it's good, then it can be wonderful. And for the fans who are still unimpressed by an adaptation, he noted that the books would always be there. He said:

"There's always the books, and I'm aware of that people think that— But no, I have to get back. I have to finish the books. That's the one thing I'm completely in control of. There's no budget limitations. There's no other executives on the studio side that I have to please, or other writers with different views. The books are what I'm going to make them. And, I think the one I'm writing is coming pretty well, but I wish it would come faster."

It's a small update on his progress as we wait for Martin to complete the next novel, The Winds of Winter, and the final installment in the series, A Dream of Spring. Martin has not given an update on when to expect either book. However, with many adaptations in production, there's no lack of stories to look forward to from Westeros.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is scheduled to premiere in late 2025.