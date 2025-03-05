The late Heath Ledger’s magnetic turn as William Thatcher still resonates decades after A Knight’s Tale first thundered onto screens in 2001. Now, starting on May 20, 2025, fans can experience Ledger’s cinematic charm all over again in stunning 4K UHD and witness the restless dream of a would-be knight with unprecedented clarity and detail. While the film is currently available to stream on Apple TV and Prime Video, the upcoming 4K Ultra HD limited edition SteelBook offers something special for collectors: it includes both a newly restored 4K UHD disc and a single Blu-ray disc, bundled together in one nice package that obviously has more exciting stuff to offer!

Originally released in 2001, A Knight’s Tale took audiences by storm with its unconventional 14th-century jousting, and a thumping modern rock soundtrack — it was a vibe. Directed, produced, and written by Brian Helgeland, the film stars the late Heath Ledger and a supporting cast that includes but isn’t limited to Mark Addy, Rufus Sewell, Paul Bettany, and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien). The quirky ensemble and plot bring humor, heart, and plenty of bravado to a story that defies historical convention — the very thing that made it click in the first place.

This upcoming 4K Ultra HD release is more than a simple reissue. It’s a limited edition and lovingly restored from the original camera negative and approved by Helgeland himself, both the Theatrical and Extended versions boast crisp 2160p Ultra High Definition visuals with Dolby Vision. Viewers will also be treated to a new Dolby Atmos audio track — so it’s going to be a whole new experience to watch the thunderous clatter of jousting lances and the movie’s iconic music. Not to forget the colorful flashy costumes and epic showdown, in the best possible resolution!

The SteelBook Comes With Bonus Features