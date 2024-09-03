Heath Ledger's career may have been tragically short, but the star wasted no time making his mark on 21st Century cinema throughout the 12 years and 18 films he appeared on our screens. While the Joker in Christopher Nolan's landmark superhero film The Dark Knight remains his signature role, he has a wealth of standout performances to pick from. 2001 was an especially strong year for him, with both Monster's Ball and A Knight's Tale gracing theaters. The latter is on Paramount+ this month, bringing a feel-good medieval story home as part of a strong selection of new offerings for September.

A Knight's Tale was written and directed by 42 and Finestkind helmer Brian Helgeland and stars Ledger as William Thatcher, a peasant with dreams of being an honorable knight. Determined to change his fate and take the medieval world by storm, he sets out on a journey posing as nobility to win accolades aplenty through jousting and, ultimately, win the heart of the noble lady Jocelyn (Shanynn Sossamon). While he makes many an ally among the people and historical figures, like The Canterbury Tales writer Geoffrey Chaucer (Paul Bettany), he also contests with a mortal enemy in the wealthy Count Adhemar of Anjou (Rufus Sewell), who challenges him both for glory and for Jocelyn's hand in marriage.

Part of what makes Helgeland's fantasy adventure stand out is its anachronistic style. William's adventure is scored by classic rock tracks, while the characters make references far beyond the time of the Dark Ages. It's also structured more like a sports underdog movie than anything with a ragtag group brought together to defeat a detestible, scenery-chewing villain. Everything is brought to life by a strong supporting cast including Bettany, Mark Addy, Alan Tudyk, Laura Fraser, Bérénice Bejo, and James Purefoy. While critics ultimately weren't thrilled with the final result, it earned far more favor from audiences with a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the 59% score on the Tomatometer and is now hailed as one of Ledger's best roles.

'A Knight's Tale' Nearly Received a Sequel

Despite a modestly successful $117.5 million run in theaters, A Knight's Tale never received a sequel. It wasn't for a lack of trying, though, as Helgeland revealed in an interview with Inverse back in April that he had multiple ideas for a follow-up and even pitched one project to Netflix. Though it seemed like a recipe for success since the original is a favorite on the streamer's catalog, nothing ever came to be, as the algorithms deemed a sequel wouldn't be lucrative enough to greenlight. His proposition would've addressed Ledger's untimely death by introducing William's daughter with Jocelyn following his death in the war and seeing his friends Roland (Addy), Wat (Tudyk), and Chaucer get back together to help her learn how to joust. Like her father before her, she would've faked her identity to enter competitions, posing as a man to skirt the rules barring women from participating. It's unlikely that the project will be revisited at any point, but the fact that a sequel was even considered speaks to the love for the fantasy romp that both fans and the director have to this day.

A Knight's Tale is available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the biggest films coming and going from streaming.