Heath Ledger will always be remembered for his iconic portrayal as The Joker which won him a posthumous Oscar at the 2009 Academy Awards, but years before his tragic passing he teamed up with a current MCU star for a romance film that just landed a new streaming home. A Knight’s Tale, which has currently only been available to stream for those with a Prime Video membership, has been announced as one of the new additions coming to Vizio Watchfree+ on January 1. In addition to Ledger in the leading role, A Knight’s Tale also stars Paul Bettany and Alan Tudyk alongside Mark Addy and Shannyn Sossamon, and the film sits at a 59% score from critics but a 79% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brian Helgeland wrote and directed the 2001 film, which was two years after he made his directorial debut on Payback, the crime thriller starring Mel Gibson that’s currently streaming on Peacock and Prime Video. Two years after his work on A Knight’s Tale, he also reunited with Ledger again for The Order, a 2003 horror mystery film that’s currently lacking a streaming home but is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Helgeland is also known for his work on 42, the sports biopic starring the late Chadwick Boseman detailing the life of Jackie Robinson, and he also worked with Tom Hardy in 2015 on Legend, the true crime thriller streaming on Prime Video. Helgeland most recently directed Finestkind, the Paramount+ Original film starring Tommy Lee Jones and Scream queen Jenna Ortega alongside Rings of Power veteran Ismael Cruz Cordova.

What Else Is Coming to Vizio Watchfree+ on January 1?

Also joining the Vizio Watchfree+ library on January 1 is Air Force One, the 1997 political thriller starring Harrison Ford as the President of the United States alongside Gary Oldman and Glenn Close. The November Man, the 2014 spy thriller starring Pierce Brosnan and Olga Kurylenko has also been set for launch on Vizio Watchfree+ on January 1, along with Stolen, the 2012 crime thriller starring Nicolas Cage, and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the 1994 monster horror film starring Robert De Niro and Kenneth Branagh.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch A Knight’s Tale on Prime Video before it arrives on Vizio Watchfree+.

Your changes have been saved A Knight's Tale A Knight's Tale is an action-comedy film written and directed by Brian Helgeland. Heath Ledger stars as William Thatcher, a young apprentice of a knight who dies during a jousting tournament. To prove himself, he masquerades as the fallen knight and strives to win the tournament with the help of his friends. Director Brian Helgeland Cast Heath Ledger , Rufus Sewell , Mark Addy , Shannyn Sossamon , Paul Bettany , Laura Fraser , Alan Tudyk Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Brian Helgeland Budget $65 Million Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing Expand

