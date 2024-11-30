Although there are still several months until hope springs anew on the diamond, viewers can now play ball with a new 4K Ultra HD release of Penny Marshall's sports classic A League of Their Own. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has given the Tom Hanks and Geena Davis comedy-drama a serious upgrade, transferring footage from the original camera negative and including Dolby Vision. Also featured on the new disc is a collection of special features that dive deeper into the creation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's iconic story.

Released in 1992, A League of Their Own is a fictionalized telling of the founding of the AAGPBL and the women who became stars through it. In the film, Chicago Cubs owner Walter Harvey (Garry Marshall) convinces his fellow owners to help bankroll a women's baseball league at the outset of World War II as young men are sent overseas. Dottie Hinson (Davis) and her competitive sister Kit Keller (Lori Petty) jump at the chance to take part when scout Ernie Capadino (John Lovitz) sees something special in Dottie. Between their growing rivalry and the challenges facing them in the growing league, especially from initially bitter Rockford Peaches manager Jimmy Dugan (Hanks), they face a steep climb to fame. Yet, their time among the Peaches links them up with new, lifelong friends in their teammates.

Marshall directed the film from the screenplay penned by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel based on a story penned by Kelly Candiele and Kim Wilson. Their sentimental and comedic tale became an instant success, garnering rave reviews with 82% and 84% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes and raking in an impressive $132.4 million at the box office. Much of the praise came for its deep bench of stars to rival the modern-day Los Angeles Dodgers. Hanks, Davis, and Petty led a group that also featured Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna, Anne Ramsey, Megan Cavanagh, Freddie Simpson, Tracy Reiner, Bitty Schram, Renée Coleman, Ann Cusack, Robin Knight, Patti Pelton, Kelli Simpkins, and Connie Pounds-Taylor as the Peaches, with Bill Pullman and David Strathairn also starring.

'A League of Their Own' 4K Loads the Bases With Bonus Features

The 4K release comes with plenty of the typical special features, including deleted scenes and a feature commentary featuring Marshall and stars Petty, Reiner, and Cavanagh. There's also the "Nine Memorable Innings" recounting the creation of A League of Their Own, from the moment Marshall was inspired to cover the AAGPBL to the fond memories the cast and crew had while bringing the baseball feature to life. As an extra treat, fans can also partake in three episodes from the ill-fated 1993 TV series made in the aftermath of the movie, as well as Madonna's “This Used to Be My Playground" music video.

A League of Their Own has enjoyed a longer shadow than the majority of sports movies, earning not one, but two television series following its release. While the first was poorly received and failed to capture the spirit and sincerity of its predecessor, the 2022 rendition, co-created by and starring Abbi Jacobson, was hailed as a refreshingly diverse follow-up. Moreover, it was also made with the help of actual members of the AAGPBL as advisors. Sadly, its fate was worse than death after Prime Video strung along the series with promises of a shortened four-episode second season to wrap things up before reversing course and canceling the show altogether while blaming the strikes as an excuse. Still, it's a testament to the enduring nature of this story about finding joy, camaraderie, and recognition in a staunchly-traditional, male-dominated space.

