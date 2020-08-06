‘A League of Their Own’ Gets Off the Bench — Amazon Greenlights New Series, Reveals Cast Image

Batter up, one and all, the time has come for Prime Video to play ball. Amazon has officially greenlit the long-in-development series adaptation of A League of Their Own, based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film (objectively one of the greatest sports movies ever made).

The “reinterpretation,” per the release, comes courtesy of executive producers and co-creators Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle). Jacobson also stars in the series, alongside Chanté Adams, Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden, BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Recurring guest stars include Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field.

In the official statement, Graham and Jacobson said that “28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

The new series promises to examine issues of race and sexuality in the context of the generation of women who played professional baseball. The pilot was directed by Jamie Babbit, who previously directed But I’m a Cheerleader and tons of television, including episodes of Silicon Valley and Russian Doll. She will also serve as an executive producer; Sony Pictures Television produces the series.

No timeline for the hour-long series has been announced; however, below discover a first look at stars Jacobson, Adams, Carden, and Ikumelo in costume. (Because this is baseball, none of them are crying. Yet.)