Arguably one of the best sports movies ever made, the 1992 classic A League of Their Own has already once been used as the basis for a TV spinoff. But while the 1993 CBS comedy was canceled after five episodes, the upcoming Amazon adaptation being developed by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham has a lot of promise already.

The cast of the upcoming series includes Jacobson, Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Nick Offerman, and D'Arcy Carden. Carden was nominated for an Emmy for her breakout role on The Good Place, and also stars in the new release Ride the Eagle — and while speaking with Collider's Christina Radish about the film, dropped a few tidbits about what to expect from the upcoming show.

The series is currently in production now, and Carden says that "I do think reimagining is a good way to explain it. We're not remaking it. It's not the same characters, but it's the same world. It's women playing baseball in the '40s while the men are at war... We're diving a little deeper into the storylines and expanding it. I'm loving it."

RELATED: 'A League of Their Own' Gets Off the Bench — Amazon Greenlights New Series, Reveals Cast Image

Carden confirmed that the series will consist of hour-long episodes, and that Carden and Jacobson have been close friends for a long time: "I just basically like to work with my friends all the time." As she added:

This job is a little bit big kids getting to play pretend, so when you get to do that with your friends, it's even more like, "Let's go play." And not only that, but we're playing baseball. This is big kid dream stuff. It's been a blast. We shot the pilot before the pandemic, so the actors in the show have really gotten close, over the pandemic, waiting and crossing our fingers, hoping to get picked up. And then, we got picked up. It's been a long, fun process with this group that I think of as my teammates. It's been really fun.

As for her character, Carden didn't reveal too much, but did say that "I think she's very cool. She's a cool chick. She's a little bit more worldly than the other girls. She's confident and cool, and I strive to be her, me [being] D'Arcy. Her name is Greta, and I'm like, 'How can I be more like Greta in my own life?' She's got George Clooney swagger."

Amazon's A League of Their Own currently has no announced premiere date. You can see Carden now in Ride the Eagle, now in theaters, and also available on-demand and digital.

KEEP READING: Nick Offerman Joins 'A League of Their Own' Series as Rockford Peaches Manager

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Lord of the Rings' Series Image Reveals Amazon's Epic TV Adaptation Behold, the age of Númenor.

Read Next