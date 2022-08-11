In 1992, director Penny Marshall made history by becoming the first woman to direct two films to gross over $100 million. A League of Their Own didn’t just do well at the box office, but it created an international sensation that would inspire artists and athletes alike. The story of two sisters struggling to make it big in the short-lived All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) resonates with everybody. These girls can have you laughing, crying, and cheering, all in the span of a minute. So when it was announced that Amazon Prime Video was developing a series adaptation of the classic, many die-hard fans grew anxious in anticipation. Though the new series won’t revisit familiar characters, it will expand storylines about sexism, sexuality, and racism in the league, creating a much fuller picture of life in the AAGPBL. If you’re an old fan dying to find out who the players are, check out this list of the league’s newest recruits.

Before diving in, be sure to check out the trailer for the series.

Reated:'A League of Their Own' Review: This New Series Knocks It Out of the Park

Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw

Image via Prime Video

Carson Shaw, played by Abbi Jacobson, is a catcher from a small farming town who makes the spontaneous decision to hop on a train to Chicago and play baseball, something she didn’t think was possible. Though the show says it is focusing on entirely new characters, Carson shares a striking similarity to Geena Davis’ character Dottie since both seem to be unaware of their own ambition or talent.

Abbi Jacobson made a name for herself in the Comedy Central hit sitcom, Broad City, which she acted in and created with her best friend, Ilana Glazer. Jacobson played the awkward aspiring artist counterpart to Glazer’s extroverted slacker. Critics praised her ability to bounce back from straight man to outrageous, physical comedian. Since the show, she has also appeared in dramas like 6 Balloons, a film about heroin addiction, as well as the satirical fantasy Netflix series, Disenchantment, from the creators of Futurama. Apart from starring in A League of Their Own, Jacobson created the show and serves as its executive producer.

Image via Prime Video

Nick Offerman plays Casey “Dove” Porter, the reluctant coach of the Rockford Peaches. A former Cubs pitcher, his most famous moment on the field was when his forkball killed a dove in mid-air. He would have been the biggest star in the MLB, but he blew his arm out after only three years, and coaching for the Peaches is his only way to make a comeback. Because of this, Dove seems to be a very similar character to his film counterpart, Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks).

Nick Offerman is best known for his iconic role as Ron Swanson in the classic NBC mockumentary, Parks & Recreation. His success in the role of Swanson, the seemingly unemotional alpha who tries very hard to hide how much he really cares, makes him perfect for the role of Dove. Since Parks & Rec, Offerman has starred in the Emmy-nominated miniseries, Pam & Tommy, and serves as the host of the reality competition show, Making It.

Image via Prime Video

Greta, played by D’Arcy Carden, is a flexible first basewoman no one can beat. In her private life, she’s just as effortless and mysterious. Unlike many of the other girls on the team, she is incredibly worldly and is always seeking new adventures and liaisons to enjoy.

D’Arcy Carden rose to prominence when she starred in the hit NBC sitcom, The Good Place. In a cast that included the likes of Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, and William Jackson Harper, Carden managed to stand out as Janet, a computer-programmed guide whose deadpan yet cheery delivery makes for comedy gold. Carden previously worked with Jacobson on Broad City where she had a recurring role as Gemma, a ditsy trainer at Abbi’s job. She has also enjoyed a recurring role on the critically acclaimed HBO show, Barry, and also starred in the Oscar-nominated, Bombshell.

Chanté Adams as Max

Image via Prime Video

Max, played by Chanté Adams, is a pitcher with a fastball that would be the envy of any man in the majors. Headstrong, she’s ready to show the world what she’s made of, but because of her race and gender, she will have to forge her own path.

Most people will recognize Chanté Adams from the biopic, Roxanne Roxanne, where she played the rapper Roxanne Shante as she worked her way out of the New York City streets to become a hip-hop legend. The film won Adams the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance. Since then, she has starred in the satirical horror film, Bad Hair.

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance

Image via Prime Video

Clance (Gbemisola Ikumelo) was born and raised right in Rockford, Illinois, On the team, her greatest ally is Max. Off the field, she has great artistic ambitions. Both Clance and Max face the cruel racism of the league.

Sex Education fans will recognize Ikumelo as the policewoman who helps Aimee after she is sexually assaulted on the bus. She also won the BAFTA for Best Short Form in 2020 with Brain in Gear, a comedy about a woman dealing with some dark personal demons.

Kelly McCormack as Jess

Image via Prime Video

Jess (Kelly McCormack) is a shortstop from Moosejaw, Canada who was born to do just one thing: play baseball. When playing, Jess feels like her best self and when she isn’t, she’s just waiting for the game to begin.

Kelly McCormack recently starred in the Netflix hit series, Ginny & Georgia, but she is more known for her work on the show Letterkenny where she played Betty-Anne, the combative and eccentric hockey player.

Roberta Colindrez as Lupe

Image via Prime Video

Lupe, played by Roberta Colindrez, is a cool, calm, and collected pitcher from Texas whose poker face makes her a deadly opponent, on and off the field. Earning Mita’s trust takes a lot of work. Until then, you can’t expect her to reveal her past or her secrets to you.

Colindrez first made a name for herself when she starred in Joey Soloway’s show, I Love Dick, where she played the struggling artist, Devon. Since then, Colindrez has worked almost exclusively in television with starring roles in shows like The Deuce and Mrs. America.

Related:Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams Take Centre Stage in 'A League of Their Own' Poster

Priscilla Delgado as Esti

Image via Prime Video

Priscilla Delgado plays Esti, the youngest member of the Rockford Peaches who not only has to contend with a new league but a new country as a recent immigrant from Havana.

Born in Puerto Rico, Delgado is virtually unknown to American audiences since most of her work is in Spanish. However, from starring in the Spanish fantasy show, The Protected to working with the world-renowned Spanish auteur, Pedro Almodóvar, Delgado has already had quite the career.

Melanie Field as Jo

Image via Prime Video

Jo, played by Melanie Field, is a power hitter from Queens. Along with Greta, she has endless adventures and escapades. Despite this risky and fun-loving attitude, she is dead serious about her friendships. Jo will defend her teammates against anyone.

Many will recognize Melanie Field from her recurring role in season 2 of You where she played Sunrise Darshan Cummings, a stay-at-home mommy blogger. She was also Heather Chandler in Paramount’s television adaptation of Heathers.

Image via Prime Video

In an episode of the podcast, Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Rosie O’Donnell announced that she would be starring in a guest appearance as Vi, a bartender at the local gay bar.

O’Donnell has become extremely famous for her career on daytime television, whether it be The Rosie O’Donnell Show or The View. However, her best moment was in the original A League of Their Own where she played Doris, the loud mouth ball player from New York who gets into all kinds of trouble with her best friend “All the Way” Mae (Madonna).