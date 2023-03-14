Today marks some bittersweet news for Prime Video's series A League of Their Own. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is set to return for a second season. However, it will be the show's last chance at bat, and it will only consist of four episodes, half the episode count of Season 1. The renewal and cancellation news follows about seven months after the show's initial debut in August 2022.

Based on the classic movie of the same name, A League of Their Own follows Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson), a woman who heads to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. When she arrives, she connects with other women pursuing a similar dream. Additionally, the show sees pitcher Max Chapman (Chanté Adams) come head to head with racism and sexism as she tries to find a team. The first season focuses not only on the women's individual journeys, but also chronicles the Rockford Peaches as they make their mark in baseball.

The series premiered with positive responses from critics and general audiences alike, garnering high scores from both on Rotten Tomatoes. It received recognition for various categories from organizations such as GLAAD, the Independent Spirit Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and the Critics Choice Association, among several others. While there's much to love with the show, it was largely praised for the way in which it portrays queerness, something the original movie never explicitly dove into.

Following the news, co-creator and co-showrunner Will Graham issued a statement via Twitter defending the queer and POC centered series:

"The one thing I'll say at this moment: #ALeagueOfTheirOwn is not a small or niche show. The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it's very big. It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed. Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative [t]hat POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don't have data. That narrative is racist and homophobic and all the other stuff. Please cover these things with some thought and care."

The Team Behind A League of Their Own

Along with Graham, the series is co-created and co-showrun by Jacobson. The duo executive produce with Jamie Babbit, and Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff. Additional cast includes D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

A League of Their Own Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.