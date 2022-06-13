The conversation about the best baseball movies of all time is one that is subjective and depends on individual opinions. What's universally accepted is that films like Moneyball, The Pride of the Yankees, and Bull Durham must be somewhere at the top of the list. First released in 1992, A League of Their Own is another classic that must surely be present in the conversation. Amazon Prime Video is poised to release a new TV adaptation of the 1992 sports comedy-drama film. It's been 30 years since the iconic baseball drama hit the screen, and it's great to see it back in another iteration. This TV adaptation is the second reboot following a short-lived CBS series in 1993 which was canceled after five episodes. Similar to other recent reboots like How I Met Your Father, the series will have the same basic premise as the original movie but feature new characters and actors.

While details of the upcoming series remain unclear, what is clear is that both versions are set in 1943, the year the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was formed. In the wake of the outbreak of World War II, while men were away fighting overseas, a league was created to keep baseball going. While the first installation was a film, the new production has been reimagined as an eight-episode series created by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham. The new rendition brings back the Rockford Peaches, but with fresh faces and the same humor and a sense of heart that won everyone over in the original film. Here are all the details about the new reboot, including the full cast, plot, release date, and teaser trailer.

Watch the Teaser Trailer for A League of Their Own

While a full trailer is yet to be released, Prime Video released a 30-second teaser trailer that shows the first footage from the upcoming series. The clip is set to Stevie Nicks' classic hit "Edge of Seventeen" playing in the background. Showcasing a period setting with scenes of the ladies going through their everyday lives, throwing a fastball directly at a man's car, cutting loose, and most importantly, gearing up for some baseball. While the original film reflects the realities of life at the time, the new one reflects changing times. It is also evident that some sexual tension is brewing amongst the ladies, but it is unclear to what extent that plays out.

When and Where is A League of Their Own Releasing?

The TV series will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, August 12. All eight episodes of Season 1 will be available on the same day.

What is A League of Their Own About?

The plot this time follows a new generation of women who dream of playing professional baseball during the height of World War II. While the 1992 A League of Their Own movie chronicled a fictionalized story focusing on the Rockford Peaches, in particular a pair of sisters and the team’s manager, this remake focuses on a different team different from the one featured in the movie. While details of the storyline remain unclear, what is obvious is the broadening of the lens to explore race and sexuality.

The official synopsis provided by Amazon Prime Video reads:

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

Who is Making A League of Their Own?

The TV series has been in development in some form since 2017 and was delayed for a bit due to the pandemic. A League of Their Own is co-created by Broad City star Abbi Jacobson (who is playing double duty as a star and executive producer on the project) and Mozart in the Jungle producer Will Graham. Jamie Babbit (But I'm A Cheerleader) directed the pilot episode which was filmed in southern California. Anya Adams, Ayoka Chenzira, Silas Howard, and Katrelle N. Kindred also directed several episodes of the series. Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson were also involved in writing the series alongside Michelle Brando, Morgan Gould, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Mfoniso Udofia, and Em Weinstein.

Filming for A League of Their Own commenced on July 11, 2021. Some locations used include the city of Greensburg's Amtrak train station, the Fifth Street Park, and Aliquippa at Morrell Field.

Who's in the Cast of A League of Their Own?

The new cast has got some big shoes to fill, 1992's A League of Their Own starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, and a strong supporting cast. The new remake boasts an entirely new cast except for Rosie O’Donnell who is slated to be a guest star in the first season. She had played one of the Rockford Peaches in the original film. Show creator Abbi Jacobson plays Carson Shaw, a catcher from a tiny town who leaves for Chicago to chase her dreams. The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden is playing Greta, an adventurous first base woman. Gbemisola Ikumelo known for Brain in Gear (2019) plays Clance, an upcoming artist born and raised in Rockford. Chanté Adams (Bad Hair) plays Max, a pitcher who is clearly ready for the big league. Kelly McCormack known for Sugar Daddy (2020) plays Jess, a shortstop originally from Canada.

While Tom Hanks played the role of Team manager in the original 1992 film, Nick Offerman plays Casey "Dove" Porter, the team's coach and team manager this time around. Recurring cast members include Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Alex Désert, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

Where and How to Watch the Previous installation of A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own first hit the screen three decades ago, so it should not be difficult to find. The film is streaming on AMC+, and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and more of your preferred platforms.