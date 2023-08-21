The Big Picture A League of Their Own has been canceled due to ongoing strikes, disappointing star Abbi Jacobson, who calls Prime Video blaming it on the strikes "cowardly."

The show, based on the 1992 film, was set to have a second season that would wrap up the storylines.

Jacobson is proud of the show and its talented cast and crew, despite its cancellation.

There may be no second chances in baseball, but there are no second seasons either it seems, as it was announced last week that Amazon's A League of Their Own had officially been canceled, despite previously being renewed. The reason for the cancelation supposedly fell with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have left numerous shows and movies at a standstill, as studios continue to refuse to negotiate with writers and actors. A League of Their Own star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson isn't satisfied with this reasoning however, calling the decision to blame the strikes "bullshit and cowardly."

Based on the classic 1992 film of the same name, which starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, and Madonna, the show was created by Jacobson and Will Graham. Jacobson starred in the show alongside D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant, as it followed the story of a group of women baseball players. The show's proposed second season was announced back in April, and was slated to be a shorter season than its predecessor, intended to wrap up the show's hanging plot lines. Sadly, this was not meant to be, as Deadline reported that the continuation had been axed, citing the ongoing strikes for having "delayed TV production, creating large gaps between seasons and making shows miss their target release dates."

Jacobson rebutted this reasoning however, as she reflected on her time on the show in an Instagram post, writing "What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today." She continued "To blame this cancelation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly." The guilds continue to strike over issues such as residual payments, which have plummeted thanks to the rise of streaming, as well as protections against the use of AI tools to replace human labor.

Jacobson is Proud of A League of Their Own

Choosing to focus on the positives of her experience however, Jacobson continued to write "But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value." The star concluded with thanking audiences for watching. A League of Their Own wasn't the only Amazon show to be axed last week, as it was also announced that the Chloë Grace Moretz-starring The Peripheral was also to be canceled.

A League of Their Own is available to stream on Prime Video, check out the trailer below: