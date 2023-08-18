The Big Picture A League of Their Own, the Prime Video series about a women's baseball team, has been cancelled again, leaving fans disappointed.

The show had been renewed for a second season to wrap up storylines, but now the available episodes will be all audiences get.

The cancellation may be due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, fighting for better working conditions.

It's another sad day for fans of A League of Their Own, with Deadline reporting that the Prime Video series about an increasingly popular women's baseball team has been canceled once again. The show had been canceled once before, but it had been renewed for a shorter second season that was supposed to wrap up the storylines introduced during the first installment. However, that will no longer be the case, and the episodes available on the platform will be everything audiences will get coming from the series. It looks like the Rockford Peaches have played their last game.

When the show began last year, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) didn't feel comfortable with her marriage, and the only solution that didn't sound unbearably painful for her was moving away from her home and trying to enter a new baseball team. Fortunately, she found the Rockford Peaches, where she met Max (Chanté Adams) and Greta (D'Arcy Carden). While she thought her love for the sport would allow her to stay away from the crushing reality she had to live back in the place where she used to leave, Chicago allowed her to live freely without thinking about what the people she knew would think of her.

Over the course of their training sessions, Carson and Greta develop a romantic relationship, with the main character of the show coming to terms with the fact that perhaps she finally felt like she belonged somewhere. Throughout the season, a separation between them is teased when Greta has to leave Chicago for a while, but even with the danger of a long distance between them, Carson realizes that she's the person she wants to be with. Unfortunately, Carson's husband (Patrick J. Adams) saw them sharing a kiss during the final episode of the season.

Why Did A League of Their Own Get Canceled Again?

While an official reason for the show's second cancelation hasn't been disclosed by Prime Video or any of the creatives attached to the projects, it could be a direct consequence of what the ongoing dual strike is doing to the entire industry. The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are fighting for better working conditions for all of their members, and until the studios don't offer them a fair deal, several more productions will suffer delays, or even cancelations. It remains to be seen if studios would rather keep losing projects instead of paying their workers what they deserve from making movies and television series a reality.

You can check out the official trailer for A League of Their Own below: