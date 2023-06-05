Batter up, folks, Season 2 of period sports dramedy A League of Their Own is in the works. Landing on Prime Video in the summer of 2022, the hard-hitting show (no pun intended) was met with critical acclaim. It soon garnered a devoted cult fan base - particularly those in the queer community eager to see themselves represented on screen. A League of Their Own follows a baseball team, the Rockford Peaches, as they advance through the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League while dealing with the trials and tribulations they face in WWII-era America as "non-stereotypical" women. In March 2023, it was officially announced that the Peaches' story is not yet over. Set to return with four more episodes. We've gathered everything we know so far about the much-anticipated Season 2.

What Is A League of Their Own About?

A League of Their Own centers on the Rockford Peaches baseball team and begins by following two main characters' stories; Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) and Max Chapman (Chante Adams). While her husband is serving in WWII, Carson leaves her sheltered small-town life with nothing but a suitcase and a dream of playing professional baseball. For talented pitcher Max, however, this dream is much more challenging to achieve as a Black woman in 1940s America. Struggling to get white male coaches even to allow her to try out, Max is confined to her family business while also carrying the burden of hiding her sexuality from her family and friends. These storylines evolve and intersect throughout the season while we're introduced to a brilliant team of talented, diverse, and complex women.

How Did Season 1 of A League of Their Own End?

Custom Image via Jefferson Chacon

Season 1 of A League of Their Own ended on a somewhat positive note, but it's fair to say there are a lot of loose ends left to tie up for our Peaches. The tender yet tumultuous love affair between Carson and Greta (D'Arcy Carden) remains ongoing, with the latter having been offered a fantastic job opportunity in New York during the off-season. However, Carson decides not to go with Greta, and the two promise to reunite when the next baseball season begins. However, it's revealed that Carson's husband, Charlie (Patrick J. Adams), witnessed their romantic parting. It'll be interesting to see if this throws a spanner in the works.

Meanwhile, Max and her girlfriend Esther (Andia Winslow) leave town with their new team. Finally feeling like she's found somewhere, she belongs, Max calls home to tell her best friend, Clance (Gbemisola Ikumelo), the news from the road. Clance decides not to reveal her pregnancy to Max, but with her husband serving in the war and thus having minimal support, if Max finds out, it's clear she will be torn about whether to return to her best friend.

Is There a Trailer for A League of Their Own Season 2?

There is no trailer for season two of A League of Their Own just yet. In the meantime, check out the Season 1 trailer below, and don't forget to bookmark this page so that you're the first to know when the new trailer drops.

The two-minute video perfectly exemplifies the blend between comedy and social issues you can expect to see when watching A League of Their Own.

What Do We Know About the Plot of A League of Their Own Season 2?

Although plot details surrounding Season 2 of A League of Their Own are currently being kept under wraps, going off of how Season 1 ended, it's safe to say the Peaches' professional and personal lives are in limbo.

Due to the shortened episode run, we believe the off-season events will be condensed - meaning the all-anticipated reunion between Carson and Greta will happen earlier than previously thought. Carson has a tough choice: will she cling to her unhappy marriage with both hands, fearing public humiliation, or will she finally make the leap and risk it all to be with the woman she loves?

We suspect Max will also have some tough choices in Season 1. Currently living her best life, having finally found her team, it's important to remember her best friend Clance is back home, pregnant with her husband away at war. In the Season 1 finale, we saw Clance choosing not to tell Max about the pregnancy not to spoil her time on the road. However, we know the bond between these two women is deep and unbreakable, and we believe Max will seriously struggle between committing to her career - and her new sweetheart Esther - and being there for Clance when she finds out.

We believe Season 2 will also continue to explore Jo's (Melanie Field) time on a rival team, having been forced there after her sexuality was publicly outed. The relationship between Jo and the Peaches was mended last season, but viewers are eager to know whether she will be allowed to rejoin her original team.

When and Where to Watch A League of Their Own Season 2

Image via Prime Video

We can confirm that Season 2 of A League of Their Own will air on Prime Video on the day of its release. We believe all four episodes will air on the same day, as we previously saw with the first season.

With regard to when exactly you can expect to see Season 2, we don't have a definite date at present. In August 2022, co-creator Will Graham revealed at the Television Critics Association panel that writing for Season 2 had already begun and that shooting was expected to start in mid-spring of 2023. However, following the announcement that Season 2 would be much shorter than first thought, as well as considering the ongoing writers' strike affecting many television shows, it's clear that plans have changed.

We speculate that A League of Their Own likely won't begin filming until fall at the earliest, with a possible release date in the summer of 2024.

Who Is In the Cast of A League of Their Own Season 2?

Although casting is yet to be confirmed, we believe the following will return; Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw, Chante Adams as Max Chapman, D'Arcy Carden as Greta Gill, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance Morgan, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe Garcia, Kelly McCormack as Jess McCready, Priscilla Delgado as Esti Gonzalez, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox, Melanie Field as Jo DeLuca, and Kate Berlant as Shirley Cohen.

Additionally, we expect to see the following supporting characters return; Dale Dickey as the Peaches' chaperone Beverly, Lea Robinson as Max's uncle Bert, and Patrick J. Adams as Carson's husband Charlie.

What Is the Background of A League of Their Own?

A League of Their Own is an expanded adaptation of the 1992 movie of the same title. The movie stars enormous names such as Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell (who guest stars Vi in the series), Geena Davis, and Tom Hanks. Unlike its modern counterpart, however, the 90s movie lacks openly queer characters due to the attitude and lack of representation regarding the LGBT+ community at the time.

Who Are the Creators of A League of Their Own?

A League of Their Own is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Abbi Jacobson, the latter of whom also stars as Carson Shaw. Additional executive producers include Jamie Babbit (But I'm a Cheerleader), Desta Tedros Reff (The Purge), and Hailey Wierengo (Uncle Wick). Cinematographers include Dagmar Weaver-Madsen (Only Murders in the Building), Cybel Martin (American Horror Stories), and Jeffrey Waldron (The Morning Show).

A League of Their Own is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.