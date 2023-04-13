This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The murmurs were true, A League of Their Own will come to a conclusion with a shortened four-episode run for Season 2, Prime Video has announced. The announcement comes on the heels of speculation starting last month about the series winding up with the limited run. The period sports drama is created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson and got quite a fanfare for its maiden season.

Set in the 1940s, A League of Their Own follows Carson Shaw, who leaves her small-town life after her husband is sent to war, as she finds the perfect opportunity to pursue her dream of being a professional baseball player, and Maxine Chapman, who shares the same dream but being a woman of color, she is rejected from even trying out. The pair comes together as part of the Rockford Peaches, one of the first teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Adapted from the 1992 film of the same name, the series evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens with new characters and events to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes an in-depth look at underlying themes of race and sexuality. "Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said Graham and Jacobson. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, adds, “We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades. Teasing the finale she said, “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

The Team Behind A League of Their Own

The series casts Jacobson as Carson Shaw, Chanté Adams as Maxine, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Kate Berlant as Shirley. The series is co-created and executive produced by Graham and Jacobson while Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Babbit.

No release date for the second and final season of A League of Their Own has been announced. Check out a trailer for season one below: