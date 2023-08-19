The Big Picture A League of Their Own is searching for a new network to air its four-episode finale, after being canceled by Amazon Prime Video during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The decision to cancel the show is surprising considering the positive reviews and accolades it received from various organizations.

The show follows the story of Carson Shaw and the Rockford Peaches, exploring themes of self-discovery and featuring a diverse cast.

While Amazon Prime Video may have kicked them off the field, the series, A League of Their Own is on the lookout for a new place to play the game. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s producers at Sony Pictures Television are planning to shop the title around, hopefully throwing a curveball at the cancellation news. While Prime Video is leaning heavily on the excuse that the project won’t see a second and final season due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the scripts for the four-episode ending were already completed prior to the beginning of the writers’ strike on May 2. The decision to axe the project was an especially strange one after considering the wave of positive reviews and honors received from organizations including GLAAD, the Critics Choice Association, the NAACP Image Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, and more. This is on top of the sigh of relief that fans took after learning that the series was renewed for its sophomore season back in the spring, only to have that decision strike out.

Based on Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name, the series put a slew of new faces and names on the roster of the 1943 women’s professional baseball team, the Rockford Peaches. Starring Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw, the series followed the aspiring ball player’s journey to Chicago to try out for the team. There, she met and fell in love with her teammate, Greta (D’Arcy Carden), and entered into a back-and-forth relationship until Carson decided that this was the right love for her. Audiences were left on a major cliffhanger at the end of the first season as Carson’s husband (Patrick J. Adams) catches the happy couple sharing a kiss during the episode’s final moments.

While Carson’s story of self-discovery takes front-and-center, the series also dives into the lives of the other gals playing for the Rockford Peaches as well as people in the team’s orbit. Also included in the cast were Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Dale Dickey, Rosie O’Donnell, and Nick Offerman.

How Likely is it for Another Network to Pick Up A League of Their Own?

When it comes down to it, it’s anyone’s guess whether the show could fall into the lucky hands of another network for its four-episode finale. This year has been a tricky one for renewals with Amazon Prime Video also announcing that it would be reversing the second season order for its Chloë Grace Moretz-led sci-fi series, The Peripheral. Likewise, The CW made the shocking decision to scrap two of its most popular new productions, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters with both shows unable to find a new home.

As for the fate of A League of Their Own, while the odds are up in the air, hopefully, Sony will be able to knock it out of the park and bring the ladies back for four more episodes. Check out the trailer for A League of Their Own below.