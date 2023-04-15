A participation ribbon is a non-assaultive alternative to a slap in the face, and in television, a significantly shorter second (and final) season is the exact same thing. Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson's forthcoming final season of A League of Their Own has officially been cut in half, with Prime Video ordering only four episodes of the series, a stark contrast to the eight episodes in its first go-around.

The thing is, when you're given that participation ribbon in the third grade for your project at the science fair and see little Jimmy going home with a gold trophy for his erupting volcano, that difference doesn't go unnoticed. At that point, you don't even want the ribbon because it feels extraordinarily embarrassing in comparison to the grand prize. Participation ribbons don't fool anyone, and neither do shorter final seasons. Perhaps it wasn't intended to be a slap in the face, but to the LGBTQ+ community, who embraced and celebrated the queer TV series with open arms (and who often times begged one of the showrunners daily on Twitter just to find out a morsel of information about the second season) it certainly feels that way.

The Logistics and Statistics

Aside from the more obvious feelings about this decision, there's also the logistical aspect of it all: how do you manage to wrap up an entire series in just four episodes—a series that was telling the types of queer stories that rarely get told on television...ever? And by the way, the show left quite a bit untied in its Season 1 finale. To be tasked with rushing along the complicated relationship between Carson Shaw (Jacobson) and Greta Gill (D'Arcy Carden), one of the best TV duos of 2022, as well as Max Chapman's (Chanté Adams) future seems almost barbaric: at that point, a full cancel would actually be preferable.

The level of meticulousness and care put into the writing and portrayals was not by accident—and that begins with the showrunners and trickles its way all the way down to the crew. The show didn't just mean a lot to the creators, given that A League of Their Own is a spinoff of Penny Marshall's 1990 cult favorite film of the same name, the series also had to do its predecessor justice. Each gear came together in perfect working order for this show to happen and was successful across the board in achieving that.

And then, of course, there's the statistics that came along after A League of Their Own premiered. Prime Video's flagship series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power—a show with a first season that cost a casual $462 million to create—didn't perform as well critically as A League of Their Own did. Rotten Tomatoes ranks A League of Their Own at 94 percent as opposed to the 83 percent that belongs to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, yet the latter was immediately renewed for a full second season. Sort of makes you think, right?

The Parallels Between Real Life and TV

In many ways, this all echoes the sentiments of the recent equal pay fight between the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) and the United States Soccer Federation. The team was both out-performing and out-earning its male counterparts, though the latter was being paid significantly higher salaries for doing the exact same job. These sorts of injustices never really stop stinging, and the outcry from fans about A League of Their Own is evidence enough that this one really did hurt. In a way, it feels like no matter how hard we, as the audience, fought for this show to stay alive, it would never be enough to save it from being tossed into the dumpster. It's why being thrown the faux bone of a four-episode final season hurts as much as it does.

It's far easier to throw in the towel than to get back up again and raise awareness for the future of queer television. In many ways, this decision will serve as a stark reminder to whichever queer shows follow in A League of Their Own's footsteps—that stories like the ones in this series exist in real life and must be told. Not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for the population at large.

The Dwindling State of Queer Television

With the recent news about The L Word: Generation Q being canceled after just three seasons, as well as the HBO Max series, Generation, being given the boot after one season, it just adds more fuel to the fire—and brings up even more questions about why queer television shows keep being canceled. Just when it seems that all is going right in the world with regard to the inclusion of more queer characters, television shows, and movies, something like this happens, a striking reminder to the community that more progress needs to be made.

Each time one of these shows is canceled, a gaggle of queer people are absolutely crushed. We're just now entering a generation where queer people are seen more openly—and even seen at all—in popular culture and media, and when those things are yanked from us, it's as if we're losing a part of ourselves in the process. In short, it's because these characters are ourselves. With each cancelation, a tiny glimmer of faith in the progress that we thought was made completely disappears.

These shows develop cult followings for a reason. We become obsessed with these characters and their stories because there has been so little to grasp in media over the past 20 years. Once we have those stories in our grasp, it's not the easiest thing to let go of. Being the most recent in a grouping of queer television shows that have been canceled, A League of Their Own hurts the most. It'll probably sting for a while—and that's okay. There will be more queer stories told on television, and despite this series' wonky way of being let go, the mark it made on television cannot be erased.